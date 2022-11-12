Space-age new Kia Sportage a big tour de ‘force

Charl Bosch

The metamorphosis of the Kia Sportage, while arguably not the most well-known in the automotive world, is the nonetheless an interesting one since inception almost three decades ago now.

From its origins as a humble off-roader with a low range transfer case, it has transitioned into what can be seen as the preview of the next generation of Kia’s inside and out.

Yet, it was the latter aspect this writer questioned when sampling the previous generation Sportage last year.

Dramatic departure returns

For a moniker synonymous with dramatic transformation externally and internally, the outgoing QL Sportage merely represented an evolution of the SL that went before it, but without the same hype or excitement that follows it till today.

Rear facia a modern throwback to past Kia designs

The new NQ5 Sportage though represents a return to form by being not only dramatic to look at, but also with a thoroughly modern interior and presence that emits a similar sensation the moment the SL showed itself almost twelve years ago.

While a lot continues to be said, and rightfully so, about the design direction now former design boss Peter Schreyer took at Kia, with the SL still turning heads today, the final efforts of Karim Habib – who replaced Schreyer’s successor, Luc Donckerwolke, two years ago – under what the automaker calls Opposites United couldn’t have been more apt.

Supposed to “create an instant impact” while also making a “thought-provoking statement”, according to the Kia, this, together with the fizzy Orange Fusion paint option our tester arrived in, made the Sportage stand out in a number ways during the customary seven-day stay.

Boomerang LED headlights look the part

Bar the eye-pleasing hue that made Sportage look like a rolling Fanta can, the newcomer introduces a change in Kia’s trim grade monikers following the success of the GT-Line introduced towards the end of the QL generation’s lifecycle last year.

Concept what?

In this regards, three GT-Line models feature with mostly aesthetic and specification items not offered on the “basic” LX and EX trim grades. They include the standard GT-Line, GT-Line Plus and the flagship GT-Line S tested here.

It stands to reason though that regardless of which trim grades gets the eventual nod, the Sportage resembles a concept car that received production approval without any toning down.

GT-Line Plus and GT-Line S models ride as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Sporting a boomerang-style split LED headlight design, a Tiger Nose grille similar to the that of the Seltos and a less compact appearance than its predecessor, it, arguably, makes the same if not more of an impact than the QL did back in 2010.

The same applies to the rear facia that boasts an oval-type look reminiscent of past Schreyer designs, angular light clusters connected by a thin full-width LED light bar, a satin silver skidplate and chrome detailing on either side of the bootlid spoiler.

Smart interior maybe too nerdy?

As futuristic as the exterior is, the interior more than outsmarts that of the previous generation Sportage, though in some areas, it could be considered too smart for its own good.

Despite Kia having persisted with the same dated looking graphics for the infotainment system, the setup is now encased in neat curved display measuring 12.3-inches, which boasts a one-piece layout as a result of being interlinked with the digital instrument cluster of the same size.

Interior a dramatic difference from that of the old Sportage

Perhaps the most tedious blemish of what is arguably one of the best looking interiors today, is the dual-zone climate control and audio layout housed with the thin stripe underneath the infotainment system.

A design introduced as a way of adhering to the minimalistic interior design trend, the setup displays the touch-sensitive climate control settings as standard.

New centre console logically laid-out, but some will scoff at the excessive piano-key black finish.

Pressing the envelope icon located above the fan image sees the display change to the settings for the sound system.

Although easy in principle, the arrangement requires familiarisation and on a few occasions, resulted in the displaying for temperature being confused for the volume button.

Digital stripe displays the climate control settings standard

This aside, the rest of the interior looks and feels premium with good plastics and materials, however, some will find the piano-key black on the centre console too excessive.

Admittedly, it contrasts well with the satin silver inserts, the reversed L motif on the dashboard and faux leather. A unique feature of the GT-Line S is the rotary dial gear selector in place of the usual lever all other Sportage models come with.

Pressing the envelope icon switches the display to that of the audio system.

The rest of the interior is equally as big a triumph with the electric, heated and cooled seats up front being comfortable, rear legroom plentiful and headroom unaffected by the standard panoramic sunroof.

In fact, the only compliant are the seat cushions some are likely to find a bit hard. Offsetting this to an extent are not only the rear air vents, but two USB ports neatly integrated into the sides of the front seats.

GT-Line branded are supportive and feature heating and cooling

As with the previous GT-Line, Kia has thrown everything at the new the GT-Line S’ specification sheet, which can be viewed here, while at the same time improving practically as a result of the new Sportage’s increased dimensions.

Opening the electric tailgate reveals a boot capable of swallowing 591-litres versus the old Sportage’s 466-litres. Flipping the rears forward though unlocks a total of 1 780-litres, a 314-litres more than before.

Hyperspace mode not included

While very much a stellar prospect until now, the star of the previous generation Sportage comes as something of a let-down in the newcomer.

Tasked with moving the 1 572 kg kerb mass, the stalwart 1.6 T-GDI engine has been carried over with change, meaning outputs of 132kW/265Nm fed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Boot can now accommodate 591-litres with the rear seats up.

While still saddled with the same initial eagerness as in the original GT-Line, the engine’s delivery tapers off quicker and becomes sluggish when you suddenly have to speed up after travelling slowly.

On the move, the willingness returns once the turbo spools-up, but even this needs tempering as a result of the throttle being sensitive and prone to wheelspin if not modulated carefully.

With the rear seats down, cargo space increases to 1 780-litres

In spite of the sporty suspension setup and those eye-catching 19-inch alloys, the Sportage GT-Line S’ ride soaks up bumps with ease, though less well-maintained surfaces require care as the ride becomes a touch brittle.

As with the previous generation, the new Sportage boasts four driving modes; Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport. And while the comfort setting prevailed throughout most of the 476 km it rocketed up, sporadic spells in Sport only heightened the wheelspin tendency in spite of the improved response.

Rear passenger headroom and legroom are unlikely to elicit any issues.

For the most part, the dual-clutch transmission shifts seamlessly, but continues to shudder at creeping speeds while also getting confused with sudden accelerator inputs.

Gone however is the dragging sensation that blighted the old Sportage, while another area no longer of concern is the spongy brakes. As for fuel consumption, a best of 8.6 L/100 km was recorded, a 0.1 L/100 km improvement over the previous Sportage.

Conclusion

As much as Kia has got the recipe more right than ever with the new Sportage, some foibles still linger, the most prominent being the somewhat disappointing drivetrain.

Sportage has returned to its dramatic overhaul roots.

Admittedly, while Kia contemplates introducing a second engine option, most likely a turbodiesel, few buyers are likely express dissatisfaction with what is arguably one of the most complete offerings in the vital compact SUV segment today.

At R734 995, the Sportage GT-Line S is anything but cheap and no doubt still a point of contempt with buyers’ memories of Kia being specification laden but at a more accessible price.

Popularity of the GT-Line has resulted in the introduction of three distinct models.

However, given the comparative sticker price of some its rivals, the new Sportage still makes a compelling case while looking the business.