Prices revealed as Mini formally debuts all-new Countryman

Four model range includes mild-hybrid, conventional combustion and first-time fully electric propulsion.

Cooper S once again starts the sporty Countryman range off. Image: Mini

Ahead of its public launch this week, Mini parent company, BMW, has released pricing of the all-new third generation Countryman.

Line-up

Spanning four models, the range includes mild-hybrid and conventional petrol engine options, as well as the first-time electric in the shape of the Cooper SE.

Kicking the range off, the Countryman C takes over from the Cooper with outputs of 125kW/280Nm from its turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine.

Sans the 48-volt hybrid system, which adds 14 kW for short burst, the front-wheel-drive only C will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 212 km/h.

Replacing the Cooper as base model is the new Countryman C. Image: Mini

As a result of Mini’s eschewing of the manual gearbox in preparation for its complete electric transition by 2030, the Countryman C’s sole transmission option is an eight-speed Steptronic torque-converter automatic.

Opening the Countryman’s performance line-up, the Cooper S carries over the mild-hybrid hardware, but affixed to the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 160kW/360Nm on its own.

Countryman’s interior adopts a minimalist layout, though all models receive the OLED roundel infotainment system as standard. Image: Mini

Hooked to a recalibrated Steptronic box, with drive going to all four wheels, the Countryman Cooper S will get from 0-100 km/h in seven seconds and hit a top speed of 230 km/h.

Introduced as the newest Countryman derivative in November last year, the John Cooper Works (JCW) not only tops the performance range, but also omits the electrified system entirely.

John Cooper Works once again headlines the performance Countryman range. Image: Mini

Although shared with the Cooper S, the JCW’s outputs increase to the same 233kW/400Nm as in the BMW X2 M35i, which translates to a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Positioned as the new flagship Countryman model, the electric variant debuts in Cooper SE guise only and therefore without the entry-level Cooper E sold in Europe.

All-electric Cooper SE tops the Countryman range for the first time in South Africa. Image: Mini

Motivated by a 64.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving an electric motor on each axle, which automatically makes its all-wheel-drive, the Cooper SE develops 230kW/494Nm, the most of any Countryman, which means a limited top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 130 kW, the Cooper SE comes standard with an 11 kW on-board charger, though utilising the former sees the required waiting time from 10-80% drop to 30 minutes. The claimed range is 462 km.

Known spec

Longer and wider than the previous model, all Countryman variants are fitted as standard with the 9.4-inch OLED roundel infotainment system, the digital instrument cluster, sport seats trimmed in a number of materials, alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 20-inches, dual-zone climate control and the new multi-function steering wheel.

Price

As before, the Countryman’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty in the case of the Cooper SE.

Countryman C – R724 819

Countryman Cooper S – R795 074

Countryman John Cooper Works – R965 767

Countryman Cooper SE – R1 086 000

