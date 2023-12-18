New Mini Countryman range completed with base Countryman C

Assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the Countryman C replaces both the previous generation Countryman One and Cooper.

Having initiated the roll-out of the new Mini Countryman range over the last three months, parent company, BMW, has now released details of the entry-level combustion engine model positioned below the Cooper S.

Electrically assisted

The derivative that opens-up the Countryman line-up, the Countryman C effectively replaces both the previous generation Countryman Cooper as well as the range-opening Countryman One, albeit initially only with petrol engine motivation.

Set to be joined next year by a diesel option, the Countryman C eschews the Cooper S and John Cooper Works’ 2.0-litre turbocharged engine for an uprated version of the three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol-turbo, now aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid belt/starter generator that adds an additional 14 kW for short bursts.

Sans the electrical system though, the Mini Countryman C outputs 125kW/280Nm, 25kW/40Nm more than in the previous Cooper, which goes to the front wheels through a revised version of the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

The sole transmission option now that the six-speed manual no longer features, the Countryman C will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.3 seconds, and reach a top speed of 212 km/h in contrast to the limited v-max of 170 km/h and 8.6 second 0-100 km/h sprint of its electric equivalent, the Cooper E.

Confirmed spec

Dimensionally unchanged from the rest of the Countryman range, the Mini Countryman C’ will, however, ride on specific alloy wheels in sizes from 17 to 21-inches, in addition to a new colour option called Smokey Green.

The similarities continue inside where apart from the selection of colours and materials, including a textile finish on the doors and dashboard made from recycled polyester, the 9.4-inch OLED display infotainment system has been carried over, along with the digital instrument cluster and optional Head-Up Display.

Fitted as standard with sport front seats, but optionally with the panoramic sunroof, the Countryman C also boasts optional ambient lighting, plus an array of safety and driver assistance systems BMW didn’t disclose in exact detail, apart confirming adherence to Level 2 autonomous driving.

More in 2024

Already confirmed for South Africa, the Mini Countryman C will open the local range up when sales commence in the second quarter of 2024.

