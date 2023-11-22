Mini grows new Countryman range further with electrified Cooper S

Cooper S will join the fully electric Cooper SE and red-hot John Cooper Works on South African soil when the Countryman launches in 2024.

Exterior has been revised from the John Cooper Works to be appear, unsurprisingly, not as flamboyant. Image: BMW

With the roll-out of the combustion engine models having started with the unveiling of the flagship John Cooper Works (JCW) two weeks ago, BMW has now debuted mid-range variant of the new Mini Countryman, the Cooper S.

Restrained, the Mini way

Joining not only the JCW but also the all-electric Cooper SE showcased two months ago as the first variant of the third generation Countryman, the Cooper S follows the same route as its petrol sibling by being offered as a single model, this time though with electrical assistance in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Omitting the JCW specific bumpers, door sills, red brake calipers and alloy wheels, the Cooper S adopts a less dramatic appearance, yet still sports a red S badge on the grille, a floating roof, standard LED headlights and alloy sizes ranging from 17-inch to 21-inches.

Despite no interior images being revealed, the overall design and look is unlikely to have been altered from the Cooper SE and JCW, bar the selection of material and colour choices.

Note: Interior that of the Cooper SE as no depictions of the Cooper S was made available. Image: BMW

This, therefore, means the retention of the 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system with the Mini 9.0 operating system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus over-the-air updates, optional Head-Up Display and an array of safety and driver assistance systems allowing for Level 2 autonomous driving.

Added EV assistance

Continuing to be based on the FAAR platform with unchanged dimensions from its siblings, the Cooper S does feature the option of an adaptive suspension that drops the overall ride height by 15 mm, but not the go-kart mode availed to the JCW.

Wheel sizes range from 17 to 21-inches. Image: BMW

Carried over from its powered-up sibling, however, is the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine detuned from 233kW/400Nm, to 160kW/360Nm with the 48-volt system adding an additional 14 kW for short spells.

Paired to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, with the ALL4 all-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners, no performance figures were disclosed, although speculation points to a top speed around 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in six seconds based on the JCW’s V-max of 250 km/h and sprint time of 5.4 seconds.

Here in 2024

Set to be detailed fully towards the end of the year, the Countryman Cooper S, like the John Cooper Works and Cooper SE, will be coming to South Africa in the second quarter of 2024, with final pricing to be announced then.

