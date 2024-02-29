Infiniti QX80 ready to preview new Nissan Patrol on 20 March

Current QX80 and Patrol will both be replaced after nearly 14 years, though no longer powered by a V8 engine or without a diesel option.

Split headlight design will be a first for the QX80 and most likely, also the Patrol. Image: Infiniti

Sporadically spied last year in preparation for its long awaited market reveal in 2024, Nissan’s upscale division, Infiniti, has announced that the production version of the QX Monograph will retain the QX80 designation when it debuts in the United States on 20 March.

What to expect

Showcased as the mentioned concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August last year, the QX80 will in effect provide the preview of the next generation Nissan Patrol that has been in reported development since 2019.

Set to replace the current Y62 that bowed in 2010, the internally named Y63 will represent a significant departure as, apart from being the first all-new Patrol in more than decade, will wave goodbye to the 5.6-litre VK56 V8 petrol engine in favour of a downsized twin-turbo V6.

Production model’s rear-end designed has seemingly been carried over with little changes from the QX Monograph. Image: Infiniti

Last updated in 2019, but with different interiors for the Middle East and Australian markets, the latter applying to South Africa, the Patrol, and for that matter the QX80, will both be motivated by a new twin-blown 3.5-litre bent-six reportedly connected to an equally new nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Back to six

A setup that replaces the V8 and seven-speed automatic ‘box, the first Patrol to revert back to six-cylinders, albeit with turbocharging for the firs time, since the 4.8-litre straight-six engine Y61, will continue to keep the low range gearbox and body-on-frame platform, but with new levels of capability according to Nissan’s Product Strategy and Planning Head, Ivan Espinosa.

Retention of the QX name will be a third for Infiniti’s biggest and also top-spec SUV. Image: Infiniti

“I think the customers, the moment they drive a twin-turbo V6, they discover a new universe,” Espinosa told Australia’s drive.com.au on the sidelines of the Tokyo Mobility Show last year.

“The capability, the performance, the acceleration, the power delivery – the customer will smile, I’m sure of it. It will outshine the V8 in all those metrics”.

‘Greatly improved’ but no diesel

Confirming not only a new chassis but also “greatly improved” steering, Espinosa also told the publication that immediate electrification won’t be applied to the Patrol or QX80, while a diesel engine will remain off limits as it has been in the Y62.

Concept QX80, called the QX Monograph, debuted at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August last year. Image: Infiniti

Expected to differ from the QX80 on the exterior front, the Patrol, which will continue to be sold under the Armada name in the United States, will incorporate styling most likely from the Frontier bakkie as opposed to a variation of Infiniti’s own Artistry in Motion.

Rear facia will most lively be altered slightly for the Patrol. Image: Infiniti

Described at the time of the QX Monograph’s reveal as the “anti-wedge profile”, the provided teaser images of the QX80 shows a rear facia little changed from the concept and, as indicated by spy images, a split headlight design with the upper light cluster comprising 10 individual LED diodes.

Interior still unseen

What continues to remain a mystery is the interior as no images were showcased at the QX Monograph’s unveiling, or seen by any spy photographer so far.

According to a report by Automotive News though, a 24-inch display will take prevalence inside in addition to sensors capable of automatically adjusting the climate control after scanning an occupant’s body temperatures.

Whether this will be fitted to the Patrol remains unknown, although it will most likely be standard on higher-end versions of the QX80.

More soon

Penned-in to make its maiden public showing at the New York International Auto Show on 29 March, predictions are that more details, still in teaser form, will emerge within the next weeks leading up to 20 March.

