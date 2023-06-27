Hulking new Infiniti QX80 spied as preview of next Nissan Patrol

By Charl Bosch

Having remained largely under wraps throughout most of 2022, Nissan’s long overdue replacement for the 13-year old Y62 Patrol has been spied undergoing testing in the United States in the guise of upmarket brand Infiniti’s new QX80.

End of V8

A model reported in 2019 to be in the development phase, the Y63 will not only signal a radical change from the Y62, but follow the same route as its arch rival, the Toyota Land Cruiser, by dropping the large displacement V8 engine for a turbocharged six-cylinder without electrification.

Reportedly a 3.5-litre twin-turbo unit compared to the 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre mill used in the Land Cruiser 300, the V6 will allegedly develop in the region of 335 kW, which not only betters the 298 kW made by the Y62’s 5.6-litre V8, but also the Toyota’s mill that churns out 305 kW.

Possible year-end reveal

Citing a report from Automotive News, Australia’s drive.com.au claims Infiniti dealers across the States had been informed of sales commencing between June and August next year, suggesting a likely rival either before the end of 2023, or in early 2024.

Spy images of the Infiniti QX80 undergoing testing. Image: carsales.com.au.

In subsequent spy images obtained by carsales.com.au, the QX80, which will rival the Land Cruiser 300’s luxury offshoot, the Lexus LX, boasts the same silhouette as the as the current model and therefore also the Y62, but with slimmer headlights and a rear facia likely to be derived from the Pathfinder as indicated by the design of the light clusters.

Radically new interior

Besides the exterior, both the Patrol and QX80 will feature a radically different interior that comes in three separate designs in the Y62 depending on the market.

Last rework in 2019 resulted in subtle changes at the rear. Image: Nissan.

While facelifted models sold in South Africa and Australia continued with the same interior from launch, a noticeable redesign was decided upon for the Middle East in the look of the infotainment system.

The same also applied to North America where the Y62 became the new Armada at the end of 2020.

Interior for models sold in South Africa and Australia didn’t get the same changes as those of the Middle East or North America. Image: Nissan.

Based on Automotive News‘ claims, the cabins will undergo a complete rethink and in the case of the QX80, brandish an apparent 24-inch display, as well as sensors capable of adjusting the climate control after scanning occupant’s body temperatures.

Hybrid question

Underneath, the Patrol and QX80 are expected to retain the ladder-frame chassis, although with an automatic road scanning suspension system that adjusts depending on the terrain and surface.

Like the Land Cruiser 300, a low range gearbox is expected to remain, however, like the Y62, a diesel engine won’t be offered as a result of Nissan’s focus on its e-Power hybrid system.

Side profile remains almost unchanged from the Y62. Image: carsales.com.au.

Whereas the Land Cruiser 300 has long been reported as receiving a hybrid powerplant similar to that of the Lexus LS, Nissan has remained mum on alluding to an e-Power branded Patrol, in spite of growing reports about the system serving a temporary stop-go before a complete switch to electrification.

Patience

Although little else is known officially, expectations are that details, in the form of leaks or more spy images, will emerge in the run-up to the Patrol and QX80’s eventual unveilings.

