Volkswagen takes wraps off the striking new T-Roc crossover

T-Roc combines comfort, quality and tech of large SUV packaged as a compact offering.

Being 122mm longer than the first generation VW T-Roc that made its global debut almost a decade ago, it’s safe to say that the second generation of the crossover SUV has grown up.

Volkswagen South Africa gave the local media a first glimpse of the new model at its annual product Indaba in Kariega last week. Despite the model on display being left-hand drive and no local specification or pricing available yet, the German carmaker did confirm that the new T-Roc will be rollout in the third quarter of the year.

“Slotting in above the Taigo and underneath the Tiguan, the T-Roc combines two worlds. The comfort, high quality and innovative technology of the larger SUV yet in a compact SUV styling,” says Gina Handley, Volkswagen Africa manager of product marketing.

VW T-Roc bridges the gap

“This vehicle’s design include high quality interior, innovative operating concepts coupled with a very sharp and beautiful design language. It bridges the gap to the Tiguan that we launched in 2024. It radiates charismatic independence with its very distinctive styling out SUV portfolio.”

Like in the front, the rear VW logo is illuminated. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Sharing the MQB Evo platform with the Golf 8.5, the new T-Roc features illuminated VW logos and a horizontal light bar both in front and the rear. It features the new IQ Light LED matrix headlights with high-performance additional main beam.

The familiar coupe-style profiles are very prominent on the side profile, while the VW T-Roc will also ride on 20-inch alloy wheels for the first time.

The new VW T-Roc’s interior is very similar to that of the Tiguan and Tayron seven-seater. It comes standard with 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and and infotainment displays measuring either 10.4 or 12.9-inches.

More legroom in the rear

“The extra 122mm length results in three centimeter more legroom for the passengers in the rear and 30 litres additional boot space for a total of 475 litres,” says Handley.

The new VW T-Roc in left-hand drive configuration. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

“Sustainability is a key pillar of our brand positioning. 20% of all the material inside the VW T-Roc is made of recycle material. That is no less than 40kg, which sets a benchmark for Volkswagen’s sustainability.”

While a self-charging hybrid powertrain will be under consideration for South Africa next year, the new range is likely to initially include a 2.0-litre TSI engine and possibly a mild-hybrid powertrain.