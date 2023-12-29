Incoming Suzuki Swift will spawn new generation DZire sedan

Fourth generation of Suzuki's smallest sedan will become a reported reality in the middle of 2024.

Current third generation DZire, the second not to use the Swift suffix, has been around globally since 2017. Image: Suzuki

A key model aboard and its respective domestically produced markets of Japan and India, the Suzuki Swift hatch will again release a sedan variant for the latter market carrying the DZire nameplate.

What to expect

New Swift will again serve as base for the DZire. Image: Suzuki

Known as the Swift DZire in its first generation, before dropping the Swift prefix with the debut of the second generation 11 years ago, the incoming fourth generation DZire will take styling inspiration from its hatch sibling, albeit in sedan form and with a larger boot as part of the redesigned rear facia.

ALSO READ: Suzuki DZire unwrinkled with added Electronic Stability Programme

While still set to adhere to India’s sub-four metre regulations, thereby measuring under 4 000 mm in overall length, the DZire, aside from its external differences, will otherwise be similar to the hatch inside.

Key aspect of the DZire is its sedan bodystyle with a deeper boot and more space than the hatchback. Image: Suzuki

As evident by the Japanese-market Swift unveiled earlier this month, the Indian-spec version, and therefore the DZire, will receive the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the upgraded instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a full array of safety and driver assistance systems comprising a surround-view camera system, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert to name but a few.

Rear facia will be redesigned to incorporate a sedan bodystyle while adhering to India’s sub-four metre regulations. Image: Suzuki

Underpinned by a revised version of the Heartect platform, which measures 3 860 mm long, 1 695 mm wide and 1 500 mm tall in the case of the Japanese market Swift hatch, the DZire’s main difference is likely to be its choice of powerplants.

Interior does without certain features available on the comparative Swift hatch. Image: Suzuki

Compared to the Japanese Swift’s choice of either the new Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, or the hybrid that combines the same unit with a 48-volt belt/starter generator, the DZire, and related Swift hatch, are only expected to offer the former in place of the current K12M 1.2-litre four-cylinder.

Revised interior of the hatch will also make it into the DZire. Image: Suzuki.

According to the latest report by gaadiwaadi.com, the powerunit will be mated to either a manual gearbox or an automatic likely to be a CVT instead of the current five-speed automated manual known AGS or Auto Gear Shift.

Wait is on

Set to debut in the middle of next year, according to the publication, the DZire will have a projected starting price of Rs 699 000 (R155 887) in India, plus a broader range of trim level versus the GA and GL grades offered in South Africa.

With the Swift hatch still awaiting local market confirmation, it remains to be seen whether the DZire will receive eventual approval once its official reveal happens next year.

NOW READ: WATCH: New Suzuki Swift makes its international debut in Tokyo