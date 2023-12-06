What awaits South Africa: New Suzuki Swift detailed in Japan

Japanese Domestic Market model will have optional four-wheel-drive and a market first five-speed manual as standard on the new mild-hybrid.

Production Swift’s styling has changed little from the “concept” shown two months ago. Image: Suzuki Japan

Its world reveal having taken place at the Tokyo Mobility Show two months ago, Suzuki has released more details of the all-new Swift in preparation for sales commencing in Japan on 13 December.

Dimensions

Shown just over a month before its eventual debut in Tokyo as a concept, the internally named A2L Swift rides on an updated version of the outgoing third generation’s Heartect platform resplendent with a revised rear suspension and new stabiliser bar.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New Suzuki Swift makes its international debut in Tokyo

Measuring 3 860 mm long length while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 450 mm, the Swift retains the dimensions of its predecessor, which also includes the 1 500 mm overall height and 1 695 mm width.

New hybrid

Said to be more spacious than the YED generation it replaces despite the unaltered dimensions, the Swift once again debuts with either front-wheel-drive or optional four-wheel-drive in Japan, with only the former set to be offered in export markets.

As indicated at its Tokyo launch, the biggest nuance resides underneath the bonnet where the carryover normally aspirated three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine is joined by a brand-new hybrid that marries the same unit with a 48-volt belt/starter generator.

No less than eight colours, including an optional two-tone option, will be offered in Japan. Image: Suzuki Japan

Known internally as the Z12E, the setup produces 61kW/108Nm delivered to the mentioned wheels either by a new CVT, or on the entry-level front-wheel-drive MX variant, a five-speed manual.

The latter being a first for a Japanese Domestic Market vehicle, the non-hybrid assisted 1.2 is exclusively mated to the CVT in base XG trim level, with the sole option being front-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive.

Sitting above XG and the MX is the MZ, which adopts the same transmission and drive wheel options, plus the standard fitting of the hybrid powertrain.

Spec and colours

In terms of specification, all models receive the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, with only the MZ being privy to LED fog lamps as well as Adaptive High Beam Assist LED headlights.

New, or updated on the safety front, is Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

New interior highlighted by an equally novel nine-inch infotainment system all Japanese models will be privy to as standard. Image: Suzuki Japan

In total, eight colours are available in Japan with Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic being two new additions.

A dual-tone option that pairs all of the existing body colours with a black roof can additionally be had as option across all three trim levels.

Priced from ¥1 727 000 (R222 410) for the front-wheel-drive 1.2 XG CVT to ¥2 332 000 (R300 325) for the four-wheel-drive MZ Hybrid, the Swift is expected to make South African landfall either towards the end of 2024 or in early 2025 once production in India kicks-off.

“It is very difficult to try and commit to a date for the Suzuki Swift. Even when we know the date on which production starts, one little hiccup can set the first back,” Suzuki Auto South Africa’s Brand Marketing Manager, Brendon Carpenter, told The Citizen at Tokyo when asked about a date of reveal.

As such, expect clearer details regarding local market price and specification to only emerge in the latter stages of next year.

NOW READ: Completely new Suzuki Swift tipped for end 2023 unveiling