National Extreme Festival eyeing assault on country’s fastest track

Fastest and most dauting circuit in the country won't take easy it easy on the class of 2024.

South Africa’s premier circuit racing show will perform at the country’s fastest racetrack this Saturday.

The occasion will be round five of the National Extreme Festival, with the East London Grand Prix circuit to host races for eight national championship motorsport categories on four and two wheels.

Touring Cars

Heading up the event will be two races for South African Touring Cars.

Reigning champion Saood Variawa (Toyota Corolla) will face off against Robert Wolk (BMW 128ti), Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Corolla), Nathi Misimanga (Toyota Corolla), Anthony Pretorius (Toyota Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Andrew Schofield (BMW 128i).

East London’s long straight and two flat-out sweeps, Potter’s Pass and Rifle Range, will see the Touring Cars reach their absolute top speed, in the region of 250 km/h, every lap, certain to get the drivers’ full attention.

SupaCup

Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo) should be a front runner in the SupaCup races. Picture: Brandspotential.

Running behind them, the SupaCup category should see top contenders like Keegan Campos (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Bradley Liebenberg (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Karah Hill (Volkswagen SupaPolo), Sa’aad Variawa (Toyota SupaStarlet) and David Franco (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

The Astron Enery Polo Cup races should supply extremely close racing, with front runners people like Jason Loosemoore, Wayne Masters, Chris Dale, Michael Barbaglia, John Kruger, Derick Smalberger, Pierluigi Muzzulini, Nathan Victor and Tyler Robinson.

Supercars

Also pumping adrenaline should be the two Dunlop Extreme Supercar races, with speeds of over 280 km/h.

The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Jonathan du Toit should spend a lot of time on the dangerous side of 260 km/h on East London’s fast bits. Picture: Brandspotential.

Key contenders could include Aldo Scribante (Porsche 911 GT2 RS), Arnold Neveling (Audi R8 GT3), Stuart White (Lamborghini Huracan) Charl Arangies (Mercedes-AMG GT3), Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan GT3), Xolile Letlaka (Lamborghini Huracan) and Silvio Scribante (Lamborghini Huracan GT3).

Single-seaters

KC Ensor-Smith (Mygale) will be a pre-event favourite in the Investchem Formula 1600 races. Picture: Brandspotential.

K.C Ensor-Smith (Mygale) should be the man to beat in the Investchem Formula 1600 single-seater races, with his closest adversaries people like Jagger Robertson (Mygale), Shrien Naidoo (Mygale), Siyabonga Mankokwane (Mygale), Storm Lanfear (Mygale) and Alex Vos (Mygale).

Two-wheels

Multiple Superbike champion Clint Seller must be the man to beat in the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters races.

He will be pursued by riders like Greame van Breda, David Veringa, Jayson Lamb, Johan le Roux, Trevor Westman, James Barson and Hein McHahon.

GR Cup

The three part Toyota GR Cup series will see the GR Yaris contingent headed by Mario de Sousa, who will fend off the likes of Paul de Vos, Devon Scott and Johan Snyman.

In the GR86 Academy, championship leader Dawie van der Merwe will look to fend off Setshaba Mashigo, Niki Zafiris and Dylan Pragji.

At the front of the GR Corolla Racing Cup, runaway leader Sean Nurse will look to put a closer hand on the trophy, despite opposition from fellow journalists Hannes Visser, The Citizen‘s Motoring Editor Jaco van der Merwe, Alex Shahini, Bernie Hellberg and influencer Kumbi Mtshakazi.

