Not yet a Raptor as Ford Everest Wildtrak X emerges Down Under

Wildtrak X will likely retain the V6 turbodiesel engine, but with Trail Assist system and adaptive dampers from the Ranger Wildtrak X.

Wildtrak X badge will soon expand from the Ranger to the Everest. Image: Ford

Having revived the Wildtrak X moniker for the current T6.2 Ranger last year after originally debuting it on the previous T6 generation in Australia four years before, newly emerged images from Down Under has all but confirmed Ford as expanding the designation soon to the Everest.

Closest to a Everest Raptor

A move that will be similar to the equivalent Ranger spanning the gap between the conventional Wildtrak and luxury focused Platinum, the Everest Wildtrak X is unlikely to take-up station above the comparative Everest Platinum, though it could receive some specification items not offered on the regular Wildtrak.

The most off-road focused version the Blue Oval is expected to produce based on constant denouncing of a Everest Raptor in spite of not only the Ranger, but also the Bronco Raptor, the Everest Wildtrak X will retain the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine as opposed to twin-turbo 3.0 EcoBoost V6 petrol from the Raptor.

First revealed on the previous generation Ranger in Australia in 2019, the second generation Ranger Wildtrak X officially debuted in South Africa last year. Image: Ford

Based on the images provided to carexpert.com.au of the thinly disguised prototype undergoing testing in Melbourne this week, the Wildtrak X boasts the same black wheel arch cladding as the Everest Wildtrak, but discloses its real identity by way of the same grille as the Ranger Wildtrak X, the General Grabber all-terrain tyres and covered-up badges presumably with an X at the end of the “Wildtrak” script.

Besides the retention of the diesel powerplant with its unchanged 184kW/600Nm, the Everest Wildtrak X’s main drawing will be the likely inclusion of the position-sensitive Bilstein dampers and shock absorbers from the Ranger Wildtrak X, as well as the Trail Assist system that reduces tight off-road turns by braking the inner rear wheel.

Initially only availed to the New Zealand market, the first ever Everest Wildtrak bridges the gap between the Sport and Platinum, though seems likely to change soon with the pending reveal of the Wildtrak X. Image: Ford

While Carexpert alleges Ford as possibly removing the third row due to Australian weight regulations, other markets, including South Africa, will retain the seven-seat configuration, but as mentioned, with certain specification items from the Platinum ordinarily not offered on the conventional Wildtrak.

More soon

As it stands, no exact details are known, but expect more to become within the coming months, including possible comment from Dearborn.

