Nissan gives first official glimpse of all-new generation X-Trail

All-new X-Trail will have petrol and e-Power range-extending electric powertrain options, once again.

Nissan has provided a first glimpse of the next generation X-Trail for the first time ahead of its world reveal either this year or in early 2027.

Important model

Set to replace the current T33 X-Trail that debuted six-years ago in North America as the Rogue and then as the X-Trail elsewhere in 2021, the newcomer forms part of the RE:NISSAN restructuring plan announced last year by CEO Ivan Espinosa.

Described as one of its core models, the X-Trail will again wear the Rogue moniker in North America, but with a more chiselled and striking design, of which no details were provided.

Petrol and e-Power

What will be offered, though, is a conventional petrol engine and the e-Power hybrid which uses the electric hardware as the main propulsion method

Seemingly, this will again consist of an electric motor and battery pack combined with a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, whose sold mandate is being a generator for the battery.

More later

Taking direct aim at the new hybrid and plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4, Nissan didn’t disclose any further details or images of the X-Trail’s interior.

While mentioned as a key model for Nissan Japan, Europe and North America, the X-Trail is likely to remain in South Africa following incremental updates applied to the T33 last year.

“Our vision defines where Nissan is headed, with customer experience as our guiding priority,” Espinosa said in a statement.

“By advancing mobility intelligence, we will deliver products and technologies that are safer, more intuitive and more accessible with outstanding value and a more rewarding overall experience.”

And South Africa?

As is stands, Nissan South Africa’s immediate focus will be the arrival later this year of the Tekton, based on the Indian-made Renault Duster.

A later arrival will be the long awaited Y63 Patrol, possibly only with the new twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine.

Renault Duster-based Nissan Tekton has been confirmed for South Africa. Picture: Nissan India

Still to be seen is a rebadged version of the Renault Boreal, which will likely arrive in 2027 and built alongside the Tekton at the Chennai plant in India.

The new arrivals will, therefore, complete Nissan’s existing SUV alongside Magnite and current X-Trail.

All-new Patrol will also touchdown later this year. Picture: Nissan

Meanwhile, local production of the Navara will wound down next month in readiness for the plant being taken over by Chery.

Nissan has, however, previously indicated that the incoming facelift D23 Navara will still come to South Africa despite it transitioning from an exporter to an importer.

Facelift D23 Navara will also become available, albeit imported instead of locally made. Picture: Nissan

The D23’s continuation means the all-new D27 Navara, based on the Mitsubishi Triton, won’t be coming to South Africa as it will exclusively be sold in Australasia.

More details about Nissan South Africa’s future and of the new X-Trail, will only be announced at a later stage.