Motoring

Home » Motoring

Subtly reworked Nissan X-Trail makes showing in home market

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

26 August 2025

04:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Facelift X-Trail is expected to arrive on local soil soon as part of Nissan's pending line-up renewal involving three new models coming in 2026.

Nissan reveals facelift Japanese market X-Trail

Exterior changes to the X-Trail have been subtle when viewed from the outside. Image: Nissan Japan

With four years having passed since its world reveal under the X-Trail name, Nissan has given its three-row compact crossover its first mid-life facelift, albeit only in Japan.

A market where sales started in 2022, the updates to the fourth generation T33 X-Trail are expected to be rolled-out in other markets soon before the end of the year.

New outside and in

Debuting two years after its updated North American sibling, the Nissan Rogue, which previewed the X-Trail when it went on-sale in 2020, the X-Trail’s changes borrow significantly from the Stateside sibling, but with unique touches also included.

Externally, these comprise new alloy wheels up to 19-inches, a refreshed gloss black grille, a new front bumper with a gloss black and satin silver front skidplate, new headlights and daytime running LEDs, and new LED diodes for the taillights.

ALSO READ: Us next? New face slapped onto Nissan X-Trail’s Rogue twin

Inside, the previous ‘tan’ Nappa leather upholstery colour makes way for Nissan calls “subdued brown”, while the instrument panel has been given a black finish.

A new cloth upholstery option for the seats and replacing of the previous type-A with type-C USB ports complete the respective minor changes.

Nissan reveals facelift Japanese market X-Trail
Big change inside is a new centre console, uprated infotainment system, new steering wheel and material colour. Image: Nissan Japan

The more prominent changes include a new centre console complete with a larger smartphone charger, but with a market specific new gear selector.

In addition to a new steering wheel, the 12.3-inch infotainment system has been uprated to feature improved wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated satellite navigation using Google’s latest software, a 3D 360-degree camera system and a transparent bonnet view display.

Hybrid only

Model-wise, the Japanese market X-Trail provides seating for five or seven with a choice of three trim grades: S, X and G.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the power front, two versions of Nissan’s e-Power hybrid powertrain are offered, both modelled around the 1.5-litre variable compression turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

Part of the brand’s KR family, the first, a mild-hybrid, develops 120kW/300Nm, and is mated to a CVT driving the front wheels.

Nissan reveals facelift Japanese market X-Trail
Rear still has elements from the T32 X-Trail, as well as the now previous generation Mazda CX-5. Image: Nissan Japan

The flagship option comes in the shape of Nissan’s e-4ORCE system, which combines a 116 kW version of the same engine with two electric motors: a 150kW/250Nm unit at the front and a 100kW/195Nm module at the rear.

Compared to the mild-hybrid, propulsion comes solely from the electric system as the only function of the combustion engine is to act as a generator, meaning it has no direct connection to the drive wheels.

The combined output, with drive going to all four corners through a uniquely tuned CVT, is 157 kW.

Outlook for South Africa

Priced from ¥3 843 400 to ¥4 946 700, which amounts to R459 582-R591 511 when directly converted, the facelift X-Trail has been given the go-ahead for South Africa instead of being replaced by the incoming rebadged version of the Renault Boreal.

This, according to Nissan’s Africa division boss Jordi Vila, who also remarked that a possible overlap between the two models isn’t expected given their different segment focus.

“In terms of the positioning of the vehicle and pricing, and technology, it won’t cannibalise sales [of the X-Trail],” Vila told the media on the sidelines of the unveiling of the Navara Stealth last month.

The remaining of the X-Trail will see it form part of an eventual five-model SUV range comprising the Magnite, the replacement for the Qashqai modelled on the Renault Duster, the aforementioned twin of the Boreal and the all-new Y63 Patrol.

For the moment, no details about the South Africa-bound X-Trail are known, however, expectations are it will keep the seven-seat layout as standard, together with a combination of the CVT and the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine outputting 135kW/244Nm.

At present, the X-Trail range spans three models: Visa, Acenta and four-wheel drive Acenta Plus priced at R687 900, R751 900 and R812 900 respectively.

NOW READ: European-suited new Nissan X-Trail finally revealed

Read more on these topics

Motoring News Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana
Elections Road to 2026 local government elections: IEC registers 13 new political parties since last month
Courts WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations
Motoring Good news for motorists as petrol and diesel prices set to drop in September
South Africa Government warns South African women against sketchy Russian job offers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp