PODCAST: Nissan Navara out to reel in Hilux, Ranger and D-Max

With only the Navara remaining in its stable, Nissan is bleeding in the bakkie segment.

Not that long ago Nissan had the Navara, NP300 Hardbody and NP200 bringing in the numbers.

But since the discontinuation of the NP300 a few years ago and the NP200 following suit this year, the Nissan Navara is undoubtedly carrying a heavy burden.

The introduction of two new model derivatives, which takes the total up to 14, will see the Navara tryin to reel in South Africa’s three top-selling bakkies. But apart from the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, Chinese-built bakkies are also streaming into Mzansi.

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the new Nissan Navara derivatives. And try and determine what their arrival means in the greater scheme of things.

The two new models include an entry-level XE derivative and a mid-spec LE. Nissan takes the covers off the LE this month and rolls out the affordable workhorse XE in January.

The Navara XE does away with the coil spring rear suspension. Nissan says the leaf-spring system at the rear is tuned to closely mimic the road holding and comfort levels of the coil spring versions. It means that they will be capable of handling heavier loads and the tough conditions workhorses operate in every day.

Entry-level Nissan Navara not so bare-boned

The Nissan Navara XE comes standard with central locking with speed-sensing auto-locking, air conditioning, electric windows and side mirrors, sliding rear window and Bluetooth-ready radio.

Safety features include two airbags, dynamic control system with electronic brakeforce distribution and trailer sway control.

The bakkie features a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine that makes 120kW of power and 403Nm of torque and is hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox. The more upmarket auto models get the full 140kW and 450Nm on offer from this mill.

An all-new Nissan Navara is based on the new Mitsubishi Triton and will debut in 2026.

Also on the cards is a replacement for the NP200. But this new half-tonner is likely to be introduced in 2027 only.