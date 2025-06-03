JUST IN: Not ‘levy’ good news: Petrol, diesel prices drop from Wednesday

This is how much it will cost you at the pumps

While South African motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from next week, petrol costs will still be affected by the fuel levy.

The slight petrol price decrease from Wednesday, 4 June 2025, will be a relief for cash-strapped motorists.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of both 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by five cents per litre.

The price of both grades of diesel with (0.05% sulphur) and (0.005% sulphur) goes down by 36.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 56 cents less per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 89 cents per kg.

ALSO READ: Fuel levy hike to go ahead as EFF fails in court

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.40 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R21.51

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will decrease to R18.68 per litre, and 0.005% will cost R18.73

Reasons for petrol decrease

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several factors, including the international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Brent Crude oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 66.40 US Dollars (USD) to 63.95 USD during the period under review.

“The main contributing factors are the continued global trade uncertainty, lower global crude oil demand outlook, as well as the OPEC+ announcement of planned production increase in June 2025 and possibly in July 2025”.

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 18.84 to 18.11 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by over 39.00 cents per litre”.

Fuel levy

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, in his Budget Vote Speech on the 21st of May 2025, announced that the Fuel Levy will increase by 16.00 c/l on petrol and 15.00 c/l on diesel, respectively, with effect from the 4th of June 2025.

“Therefore, the Fuel Levy in the price structures of petrol and diesel will increase to R4.15 per litre and R4.02 per litre, respectively.

“The Road Accident Fund levy remains unchanged at R2.18 per litre on the price structures of petrol and diesel,” Maake said.

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R4.486 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of April 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 4th of June 2025,” Maake said.

ALSO READ: Cape Town F1 Grand Prix proposal aims to build on World Cup legacy