VIDEO: SA-bound Omoda C7 will have a range of 1 200km

Futuristic new SUV to join C5 and E5 under Chery's Omoda sub-brand in Mzansi.

The Omoda C7 during its global reveal in Wuhu, China last month. Picture: Omoda

The Citizen Motoring was in Wuhu, China for the global debut of the Omoda C7. It’s the follow-up model to the C5 crossover and C5 GT offerings rolled out locally by the Chery sub-brand last year.

Watch Omoda C7’s unveiling

Motor manufacturers are moving quickly into an era of electrification. It will come as no surprise then that Omoda is on a product roll-out offensive that will include a full range of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. These include the incoming all-electric E5 and the Omoda C7.

The average age of car buyers is decreasing. Omoda believes it can offer these consumers something on the cutting-edge of technology with the new C7 SUV.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Omoda C5 is the new Chery on top in South Africa

The Omoda C7 features an ultra-sensitive intelligent cockpit equipped with a 15.6-inch sliding screen and an unbelievable panoramic sound immersive audio system with 12+2 speakers. It features million-level tuning that offers a concert hall quality sound experience.

Then there are four-zone voice interaction for comprehensive and precise response to the needs of the occupants and an intelligent fragrance system paired with ENC active noise cancellation that creates a fresh, serene, and comfortable travel space.

Hybrid technology

The Omoda C7 utilises the latest hybrid powertrain architecture, balancing performance, fuel consumption and driving experience. And an extreme energy-saving mode allows the Omoda C7 to achieve a claimed range of 1 200km on a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery. Ensuring that almost any destination is reachable without the need to recharge, thus eliminating any range anxiety you may have. And saving you handful of cash at the same time.

ALSO READ: First look: Omoda E5 lands in South Africa ahead of market debut

Innovative caged energy-absorbing compartments and 6S airbag retention technology ensure that these young, and young at heart, are kept safe.

The Omoda C7 brings a more futuristic style, a smarter cockpit, more extreme driving control, and safer protection, crafting an uncompromised and future-leading travel experience for youthful users.

ALSO READ: Omoda roll-out continues as Chery subsidiary’s latest model leaks

Big things ahead

While we await a local launch date for the C7, we can confirm that a budget friendly sub R400 000 C5 will be rolled out alongside the C5 and C5 GT soon. And an all-electric E5 that will be here in the second half of the year.

Keep watching this space as there is also talk of an all-electric J6 off-roader, a larger full house C9, and even a compact C3 making their way to us.