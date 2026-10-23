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Omoda’s future RAV4 rival previewed by X concept

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

2 minute read

23 October 2026

01:00 pm

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Despite appearing production-ready, the X remains a concept.

Omoda X concept revealed

Omoda introduces a different take on the brand’s Cyber Macha styling language. Picture: Omoda

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Omoda has used parent company Chery’s annual International User Summit in its hometown of Wuhu to unveil a new concept SUV simply called the X.

What is it?

The brand’s first compact crossover along the lines of the Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Tiguan, the X introduces a different take on the Cyber Mecha styling language first seen on the incoming Omoda C4.

While no technical details were revealed, the X will most likely ride on the same platform as the C4, and have a choice of petrol, self-charging hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Omoda has, however, confirmed a ground clearance of 200mm, a 75kg roof rail carrying ability and a towing capacity of 1 800kg.

Known spec

Similar to the technical specifications, no images of the interior were revealed. However, Omoda has indicated the X has having a 13.2-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Omoda X concept revealed
X has a claimed ground clearance of 200mm and ability to tow up to 1 800kg. Picture: Omoda

Voice recognition is also included, with additional standouts being an in-car karaoke system and an Omoda-first infrared thermal imaging night vision system.

Production?

Although only a concept for now, the almost production-ready looking X will most likely enter production next year as an alternative to the C4.

However, this is still speculation and could change once Omoda makes an official announcement. As such, expect more to emerge throughout 2027.

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