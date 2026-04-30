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What to expect? Reveal time put on Omoda C4 bound for South Africa

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

30 April 2026

01:00 pm

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C4 is expected to slot-in below the C5, with a choice of conventional petrol or hybrid powertrains.

Omoda C4 South Africa

Production Omoda C4 at Chery’s International Business Summit in Wuhu this week. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Having made its long-awaited unveiling at the Beijing Motor Show last week, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has provided a sliver of extra details of the incoming C4.

Supposed to have entered production in September last year, but delayed for unknown reasons, the C4 will seemingly, as per its nomenclature, slot below the C5 as the Chery-owned division’s new entry-level offering.

Approved

Debuting a styling language called Cyber Matcha, the C4’s unveiling in Beijing, and days later at Chery’s International Business Summit in Wuhu, didn’t come with exact details regarding dimensions.

Noted, however, was a tablet-like infotainment system, now confirmed as a 13.2-inch display, a freestanding digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, dual wireless smartphone charging pads and red stitching on the faux leather upholstered seats.

Omoda puts time of reveal on South Africa-bound C4
Standard features include a 13.2-inch infotainment display and a freestanding digital instrument cluster. Picture: Charl Bosch

Additionally, the floating centre console comes with six touch-sensitive buttons and a Lamborghini-style starter button hidden under a flip-up red toggle.

A 540-degree surround-view camera system and no less than 16 safety and driver assistance systems will be offered.

Petrol or hybrid

At the events in Wuhu and Beijing, the C4 wore SHS numberplates, confirming the presence of the Super Hybrid System.

In some markets, this will denote the flagship Ultra variant, whose provided 150kW/310Nm outputs are near identical to that of the South African-market Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid.

Omoda puts time of reveal on South Africa-bound C4
C4 debuts a styling language called Cyber Matcha. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has confirmed the hybrid system will be supplemented by a conventional combustion engine of sorts when sales start.

As such, expect either the normally aspirated or turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engines to feature, or even the 1.6 T-GDI briefly offered in the limited run Omoda C5 GT.

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Arrival?

While no exact details are known, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has confirmed the C4’s arrival in the second half of this year.

Expect more information to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

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