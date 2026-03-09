Good or bad? This is what owners of the new Jetour T1 have to say

The consistent feedback from early owners highlights not only the vehicle's versatility but also the confidence customers are placing in the Jetour brand.

The Jetour T1 is proving to be a hit in the compact SUV segment. As the vehicle’s presence continues to grow across South Africa, it is demonstrating how modern design, advanced technology and practical ownership benefits can come together in a well-rounded and highly competitive package.

Intelligent four-wheel drive

The Jetour T1 range is generously specified. With features that include:

A 540-degree panoramic camera system

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring

LED lighting

Heated electric mirrors

Roof rails

Privacy glass

Both the 1.5TD and 2.0TD engines are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the range-topping Xplora and Odyssey models offer enhanced off-road capability through intelligent four-wheel drive, multiple driving modes, a large 15.6-inch infotainment screen and refined cabin finishes.

The 15.6-inch infotainment system operates with tablet-like ease. Picture: Supplied.

Initial stock delays

Beyond the impressive spec sheet and pricing, the real measure of the Jetour T1’s success lies in the experiences of some of the first South African customers to get behind the wheel of this popular SUV.

Despite some early stock delays due to strong initial demand, Gareth, who purchased his T1 from Jetour Umhlanga, says he was initially drawn to both the T1 and T2 by their distinctive styling, which stood apart from current design trends across the Asian automotive market.”

The T1, in particular, offered a unique look that is understated and refined,” he says. “After reviewing both models, I settled on the T1 as it suited my need for a spacious, modern and comfortable SUV, with the ability to handle more rugged terrain if required.”

Multiple driving modes

Intelligent four-wheel drive ensures peace of mind while driving. Picture: Supplied.

“So far, driving the T1 has been a great experience. The ride is extremely comfortable and noticeably quiet; the user interface is well-designed and loaded with modern features; and for a large SUV, it’s surprisingly light on fuel. The 2.0-litre turbo engine has plenty to give,” he adds.

For BJ and his wife from Betty’s Bay, practicality and value were key considerations. They needed a replacement SUV with at least a 2.0-litre engine and a tow bar for occasional trailer use. “Jetour was the only vehicle that met our requirements,” he says.

“The GPS works perfectly when connected to Android Auto, the automatic boot is a great convenience, and the Jetour assistant is impressive. The computerised settings are easy to navigate, which makes the driving experience even better,” BJ adds.

Easy to navigate settings

ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist ensures peace of mind. Picture: Supplied.

Alexandra from Centurion first encountered the Jetour T1 while it was on display at Irene Country Club. “I thought it was a beautiful, sexy car. The white one on display really caught my eye,” she says. “The black interior is stunning, and the overall cabin finish is fantastic.”

“But the real highlight is the performance,” Alexandra explains. “The 2.0-litre engine delivers 180kW and 375Nm of torque, making it incredibly powerful yet effortless to drive.”

Kevin from Durban was equally drawn to the T1’s styling and size. “To be honest, the car looked great and was exactly the size I wanted – not too big and not too small. I didn’t even take it for a test drive; I just placed the order,” he says of his purchase from Jetour Durban City.

“It’s very comfortable, and I’m still getting used to all the high-tech display features, which many of the top Chinese vehicles now offer. It has everything I need and represents great value for an SUV of this size and style,” he adds.

Powerful turbodiesel engines

With a minimum ground clearance of 190mm, the Jetour T1 is ready to take you anywhere. Picture: Supplied.

Pricing

The Jetour T1 range is available in four models:

1.5TD two-wheel-drive Edge – R514 900

1.5TD two-wheel-drive Aspire – R544 900

2.0TD four-wheel-drive Xplora – R594 900

2.0TD four-wheel-drive Odyssey – R634 900

Every model is supported by Jetour’s comprehensive after-sales offering, including a 7-year / 200 000km warranty, a 7-year / 75 000km service plan, and a 10-year / 1 000 000km engine warranty for the first owner.