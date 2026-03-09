Jetour’s Zongheng brand teases incoming G600 luxury off-roader

Production G600 is expected to make its debut, possibly, at next month's Beijing Auto Show.

With sales of its G700’s underway in China, Jetour has released the first teaser images of the second SUV under its Zongheng sub-brand.

Name change

Shown just over a year ago as a concept at the Beijing Auto Show, the newcomer will drop the G900 moniker and become the G600 instead.

Set to become the second of three eventual Zongheng models, the other being the F700 bakkie, the G600 will be positioned below the G700 as more of a luxury off-roader than focusing solely on off-tar ability.

Tank rival

Based on the images by carsnewschina.com, the G600 sports a silhouette different from that of the G700.

Appearing almost similar to the GWM Tank 500 when viewed from the side, the profile also resembles that of the Mitsubishi Destinator, as are the C-shaped headlights.

According to the publication, estimations put the G600’s dimensions at 5 200 mm in overall length, its wheelbase at 2 850 mm, width at 2 050 mm and height at 1 950 mm.

Plug-in hybrid only

Unlike the G700, the G600 won’t be amphibious, but retain the same plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This means a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with two electric motors powered by a 31.4-kWh battery pack.

In the G700, the setup outputs a combined 665kW/1 135Nm, which then goes to all four wheels through a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The claimed combined CLTC range is 1 400 km.

Stay tuned

Aimed at the GWM Tank 700 Hi-4T, the G600 could make its production debut at the Beijing showpiece next month. However, this is purely speculative and not officially confirmed by Jetour.

At the same time, it is unknown whether the G600 could come to South Africa once production starts.

Meanwhile, the G700 is well-known to be under consideration for the local market as a step-up from the T2. As it stands, though, no official timing of its local market launch is known.

