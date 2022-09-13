Dramatic Pagani Utopia unveiled as Huayra’s replacement

Charl Bosch

Having remained comparatively silent throughout 2021, Pagani has unveiled the replacement for the Huayra in the shape of the all-new Utopia.

Less exotic than the model it replaces, or indeed the Zonda that went before the Huayra, the Utopia takes its name from the book of the same title written by the philosopher Thomas More in 1516, with Pagani describing it as fulfilling the exceptions of what dreams are made of.

Zonda touches clear at the rear

Known internally as the C10, the Utopia takes styling cues from both its predecessors, but according to Pagani, six years of sketches and computer generated graphics and calculations went into the final look.

While still resplendent with a carbon fibre monocoque as well as the carbo-titanium body and chassis, Pagani has equipped the Utopia with a titanium exhaust system that reduces weight by six kilograms, electronically controlled shock absorbers, pushrod springs, semi-active dampers and a double wishbone suspension said to have been crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy.

Side profile with the luggage area and engine cover open

Claimed to be 38% stiffer than the Huayra, the Utopia, whose design is also said to incorporate elements from 1950s icons such as the Vespa scooter and Riva speedboat, rides as standard on 21-inch at the front and 22-inch at the rear forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres with the option being the low temperature SottoZero boots.

Tipping the scales at 1 280 kg, the Utopia’s interior represents an evolution over that of the Zonda and Huayra, with a distinctly old-school feel devoid of a touchscreen infotainment system or minimalist design.

Interior boasts a number of analogue dial and switches, in addition to eschewing a touchscreen infotainment system.

Instead, a series of analogue gauges and buttons adorn the centre facia, while a small display screen sits in the centre of the instrument cluster.

Sprouting out from the dashboard are four periscope-style air-conditioning vents, with the final interesting touch being the steering wheel made out of a solid piece of aluminium.

The open gate seven-speed manual gearbox gearbox

As for motivation, Pagani has stuck with the tried-and-tested Mercedes-AMG sourced twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 that generates 635kW/1 100Nm. For now, no performance figures are known.

Entrusted with sending the amount of twist to the rear wheels is either a seven-speed automated manual transmission or an open-gate seven-speed with the same exposed mechanism as the Huayra.

Like the Huayra, the Utopia retains the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12.

Providing stopping power is a Brembo-sourced carbon ceramic brake setup made-up of a six-piston layout at the front and four-piston at the rear. Respective disc sizes are 410 mm and 390 mm.

Although brand-new, all commissioned 99 Utopias have already been accounted for at a reported starting price of £2.1-million (R37.7-million).