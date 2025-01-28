Passion for Speed revving-up to start 2025 circuit racing calendar

Local motorsport calendar opens with the annual historic and modern showpiece at the Zwartkops Raceway.

Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lola T70) and Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Camaro) could fight for podium places in the races for Pre-1974 Sports Prototypes. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

As has become the norm, this year’s South African circuit racing season will kick off on a high and international note at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on the weekend.

The occasion will be the 24th Passion for Speed extravaganza, with a total of 259 competitors taking part in eight separate competition disciplines.

Historic Production Cars

The main crowd drawcard must be two races for Pre-1966 Historic Production Cars, where 19 drivers will face the starter.

The category is the heavy metal of historic car racing and, with some of the country’s most talented drivers behind the wheel, always provides awesome spectacle.

Front runners should include Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Ford Mustang), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Chevrolet Nova), Colin Ellison (Spanjaard Ford Thunderbolt), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Studebaker Hawk), James Temple (Ford Capri Perana) and Seef Fourie Jr (MercuryCougar).

Also expected to challenge for victory will be Terry Wilford (Chevrolet Chevelle), Franco di Matteo (Plymouth Barracuda), Lee Thompson (TAR Ford Galaxie), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) and Jonathan Needham (Ford Mustang).

Italian visitor Italian Nicky Pasterelli will drive the Pablo Clark Ford Galaxie in Saturday’s races for Pre-1966 Legend Saloon Cars. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Overseas visitors will include Italian Nicky Pasterelli (Pablo Clark Ford Galaxie), and from the Netherlands, Jaap van der Ende (Chevrolet Camaro) and Harmen van Putten (Shelby Mustang).

The Kameeldoring team of Hennie Groenewald (Ford Escort) and Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina) should add flavour.

Endurance Race

Officially, the event’s main race will be a 45 minute Marlboro Crane Hire race for Classic Le Mans Sports, GT and Touring Cars.

Heading up the 24-car field will be Warren Lonbard (Pepboys AC Cobra), Jonathan/Mark du Toit (Ford FT40), Seef Fourie Jr (Daytona Coupe), James Temple (Daytona Coupe), Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), Hennie Groenewald/Carel Pienaar (Chevrolet Camaro), Oliver Dalias (Ford GT40) and the Dutch contingent of Frans van Maarschalkerwaard (Chevrolet Corvette) and Harman van Outten (Ford Mustang).

Prototypes and Little Giants

The day’s quickest lap times should be set during the two races for Pre-1974 Sports Prototypes.

The man to beat should be Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lola T70), challenged by the likes of Dutchman Michiel Campagne (McLaren M8F), Colin Ellison (Spanjaard Chevron B19), Neil Lobb (Lola T70), Mark du Toit (Lola T70), Rui Campos (Shelby CanAm), Lee Thompson (Ecosse), Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8), Peter Bayley (Porsche 917) and Steven Clarke (Chevron B8).

Vic Campher (Campher Volvo P1800) should be front runners in the races for Little Giants. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Under Two-litre and Little Giant races should provide excellent spectacle, with the former class bringing drivers like Deon Schwabsky (Ford Escort), Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia), Francesco Lombardi (Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint), Sophos Pantanis (Datsun 240Z), Jaco Krynauw (Datsun 240Z) and Roger Houston (Alfa Romeo Giulia).

John Ten Doeschate (GSM Flamingo), Ishmael Balloyi (Dart Alfa), Alex Evers (Mini Cooper), Vic Campher (Tom Campher Volvo P1800), Jake Dovey (Austin Healy Sprite), Nicholas Christofides (Alfa Romeo Junior), Kyle Brink (Mini Cooper), Chad ten Doeschate (GSM Dart), Terrence Botes (Austin Mini Cooper), Elke van Vledder (Alfa Romeo GT Junior), Oliver Broome (Ford Cortina) and Jaco Taylor (Alfa Romeo GT Junior) should chase podium places in the Little Giant category.

Evapco Historics

The Evapco Historic Car brigade will bring 42 entries to the party, with top contenders to include Andre’ van der Merwe (Evapco Porsche 911 RSR), George Avvakoumides (Euro Shop Porsche 911), Hennie Groenewald (Kameeldoring Datsun 240Z), Clive Wilmot (Kameeldoring Ford Escort) and Jonathan Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco)

Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Oliver Broome (East Coast Chevrolet SS) should be front runners in the Evapco Historic Car category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Also in contention will be Andre ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Nigel Townsheld (Ford Escort), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Oliver Broome (East Coast Chevrolet SS).

Behind them, there should be a war between the Datsun 1200 GX derivatives of Franz Jensen, Michael Lundin, Gavin Lundin, Grant Cramer, John McLachlan, Peder Jensen and Cameron Foster.

Single-seaters

A variety of vehicles will tackle the Historic Single Seater races, led by the Investchem March 77B Formula Atlantic of Ian Schofield.

Fighting for positions behind him should be Josh Dovey (Chevron F3), Ryan Budd (Ray 92), Dean Venter (WH Titan FF), Paul Richardson (Aztek Dulon FF), Ben van der Westhuizen (Pioneer Royale FF), Patrick Dunseith (Merlyn FF), Andrew Horne (Royale FF), Des Hillary (Aztek Dulon FF), Mac Odendaal (CRS Auto Ray FF) and Peter Kernick (Tempest FF).

The DOE Formula Vee category generally provide ultra close racing around Zwartkops, with Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Vaugn Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Theodore Vermaak (DOE Forza) and Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema) likely to be front contenders.

Battling BMWs

The BMW Performance Parts category will arrive with no fewer than 52 entries, to be split in half at Zwartkops.

Top contenders in the three quickest classes should include Renier Smith (Fast Developments M3), Leon Loubser (Monaco 335i), Nek Makris (335i), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Carlo Garbini (SavSpeed 328i), Fabio Fedetto (M4), Andreas Meier (CEC Pty 318i STC) and Salvi Giultieri (SavSpeed 328i).

Pursuit Series

The Pursuit Series should add much spectacle, with podium hunters to include Wynand du Plessis (Porsche 944), Stewart McLarty (Ford Escort XR3), Cor Kraamwinkel (BMW 2002), Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV), Hedley Whitehead (Mini Cooper) and John Simpson (Alfa Rome Junior).

How much and when?

Racing will commence at 09h00, with admission to cost R120 per adult and R100 per student, while kids under the age of 12 will go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, with everybody invited to visit the pits on foot at any time.

The Zwartkops Mini Moke trains will run between the pits and the spectator areas throughout the day.

For more information contact zwartkops.co.za.

