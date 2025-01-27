Wait over: Mitsubishi Xforce priced as renamed Outlander Sport

Expected replacement for the dated ASX will, initially, be sold concurrently until stock runs out.

Xforce has undergone a name change for South Africa as the Outlander Sport. Picture: Mitsubishi

Teased on local soil at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year with no subsequently details being revealed, Mitsubishi has now released complete specifications of the long awaited replacement for the ASX on its website.

Force makes way for Sport

Showcased at the event wearing the Outlander Sport nomenclature, the newcomer drops the Xforce global moniker and filters in below the Eclipse Cross in an effective entry-level model once stock of the still-listed ASX eventually runs out.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: New Mitsubishi Triton and Xforce debut publicly at Nampo

Initially destined for mainly Asian markets, the production version of the XFC Concept originates from Mitsubishi’s Bekasi Plant outside the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with dimensions of 4 390 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 650 mm, height of 1 660 mm and width of 1 810 mm.

Providing seating for five, and with the same 222 mm of ground clearance as the Xforce despite lacking an all-paw gripping system, the Outlander Sport – a name used on the ASX in North America with no relation to the conventional Outlander – also doesn’t change up front where motivation comes via the same normally aspirated petrol as in the Xpander.

Despite being front-wheel-drive only, the Outlander Sport has a claimed ground clearance of 222 mm. Picture: Mitsubishi

Displacing 1.5 litres, the unit develops 77kW/141Nm and is connected as standard to a CVT. Claimed top speed is 175 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 13.6 seconds. Surprisingly, no fuel consumption figure was divulged.

Line-up of four

As indicated by both the listing on Mitsubishi Motors South Africa’s website and cars.co.za, the Outlander Sport line-up consists of four trim levels derived from the ASX and the Pajero Sport.

Starting the range off, the GL comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, folding electric mirrors, LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, auto lock/unlock doors and a six-speaker sound system.

Included further is;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

multi-function steering wheel;

all-around electric windows;

height adjustable driver’s seat;

tilt-adjustable steering column;

four airbags;

reverse camera;

electronic stability control;

Active Yaw Control;

Hill Start Assist

Up next, the GLS’ gains are largely on the safety side with the inclusion of Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Taking-up position as the mid-range variant, the Aspire not only receives 18-inch alloy wheels but swaps the cloth upholstery for imitation leather and the manual air-conditioning for dual-zone climate control.

Interior represents a massive step-up from the ASX. Picture: Mitsubishi

Along with the bigger 12.3-inch infotainment system and eight-inch digital instrument cluster, the Aspire further nets white fabric stitch work, a hands-free electric tailgate, auto on/off LED headlights, LED fog lamps and rain sensing wipers, plus:

cruise control;

ambient lighting;

wireless smartphone charger;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors

Somewhat strangely, both the Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Change Assist system are omitted. Included though is a drive mode selector with four settings; Wet, Normal, Gravel and Mud.

Completing the Outlander Sport range, the flagship Exceed counts the mentioned pair of safety systems and the eight-speaker sound system made specifically Yamaha as its sole additions.

Colours and price

On the colour side, five hues have been settled upon; Pearl White, Red Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic and Energetic Yellow Metallic.

Included with each Outlander Sport’s sticker price is a five-year unlimited km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Outlander Sport 1.5 GL CVT – R429 900

Outlander Sport 1.5 GLS CVT – R449 900

Outlander Sport 1.5 Aspire CVT – R479 900

Outlander Sport 1.5 Exceed CVT – R499 900

NOW READ: No more XFC as Mitsubishi’s compact SUV becomes new Xforce