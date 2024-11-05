Petrol prices: How much will it cost to drive to your holiday destination this festive season?

With petrol prices increasing by 25 cents on Wednesday, South African citizens are still likely pay less this festive season than last year.

Car fueling at gas station. Refuel fill up with petrol gasoline. Petrol pump filling fuel nozzle in fuel tank of car at gas station. Petrol industry and service. Petrol prices and oil crisis concept.

If you’re planning a road trip for the holidays, you’re probably wondering how petrol prices will affect your travel costs.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) reports that fuel prices are expected to increase in November, ending the five-month trend of decreases.

This change is due to higher international product prices and a steady softening of the rand against the United States (US) dollar.

“The elections in the US may have an impact on oil prices. They may have an impact on the value of the rand against the dollar. All of those factors will have an impact on the local price of fuel we pay. So it’s too early to tell you what’s going to happen with the fuel price in December,” said the association’s spokesperson Layton Beard.

Petrol price trends

This week, Unleaded 93 petrol is expected to increase by around 25 cents per litre, with the Unleaded 95 expected to increase by the same amount.

When the increase locks in on Wednesday, motorists will pay R21.30 for 95 Unleaded petrol, and R20.98 for 93 Unleaded.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) is also predicted to increase by 21 cents per litre, which will rise to the cost of R18.66.

Diesel 0.005% sulphur will climb up by 20 cents per litre to the cost of R18.77.

Comparing prices

With petrol prices going up by 25 cents on Wednesday, South African citizens will still likely pay less this festive season than they did last year.

The price of inland 93 unleaded last December was R22,79 per litre, less than the current predicted increases which will set the new price to R20,98 for November.

That is R1,80 less than last year’s price.

Although the December projections are not yet out, petrol will have to increase by approximately more than R1.50 in order for it to cost more than it did last year.

Travel costs

Speaking to The Citizen, Beard said that it’s too early to tell what the December price will be.

Travelling from Johannesburg Park Station to Durban Central is approximately 574km via the N3 and according to the VW Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline manufacturer, a full tank of petrol should get you from J’oburg central to Durban.

The Polo Vivo along with its Polo siblings are among the most popular cars in the country.

From Wednesday, a Vivo’s 45-litre full tank will cost R944,10 from completely empty with 93 unleaded, while 95 unleaded full tank will cost R958,5.

This means it will cost you about R945 (93 unleaded) to travel to Durban from Johannesburg and vice versa.

Travelling to Polokwane Central from Johannesburg Park Station via N1 is 321km, and this will cost about R526,24.

‘Too many variables at play’

According to Beard, the petrol price increase or decrease will be announced on 4 December.

Beard said he could not comment on festive season holiday fuel expenses.

“We don’t know whether there’s gonna be a decrease or an increase in December. We have to wait for central energy figures to come through. So, I can’t give you that information just yet,” he said.

He said there were “too many variables at play” to be able to determine anything, highlighting that the fuel price gets changed every month.

“At the end of November, there will be an adjustment going into December. And only towards the middle of the month will we have a clearer picture of what’s going on.

“We have to wait a couple of weeks,” said Beard.

The AA advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and tyres are properly inflated to maximize fuel efficiency.

With the unknown price changes, it is safer for travellers to budget more for fuel or consider ways to reduce their fuel consumption.

