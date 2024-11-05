Consumer trust drops by 72% in one year, experts suggest AI to boost sales

The research of more than 15,000 consumers globally suggests more than $200 billion in global online sales will be influenced by AI this holiday season

Going into the extremely competitive shopping season ahead, brands cannot afford to get AI wrong. Picture: iStock

Consumer trust has dropped by nearly three-quarters, 72%, in the past year.

This is according to the latest Salesforce State of AI Connected Customer research, revealing consumer trust is at its lowest point in eight years while customer expectations continue to rise leading into the critical shopping season.

The research of more than 15,000 consumers globally suggests more than $200 billion in global online sales will be influenced by artificial intelligence (AI) this holiday season.

With AI agents on the rise, the findings point to real opportunities for companies to win back consumers.

Competition

Salesforce director of solutions engineering for Africa, Linda Saunders said retailers face a much more competitive shopping season this year, as they look to deliver higher margins in the midst of increasing customer demands

“AI agents can help brands deliver consistent, personalised experiences for shoppers across every channel – deepening customer loyalty and ultimately driving more sales.”

Going into the extremely competitive shopping season ahead, brands cannot afford to get AI wrong.

The report also highlights that younger consumers are the most open to AI agents with 32% of Gen Zers saying they are comfortable with AI agents shopping for them for faster service compared to 15% of baby boomers.

Transparency

Yet transparency will be key to building consumer confidence in the AI agent era as 75% of consumers want to know if they’re communicating with an AI agent

According to the report, 60% of consumers today believe that advances in AI make trust even more important, and with AI agents on the rise, the findings point to real opportunities for companies to win back consumers with trustworthy AI agents this holiday season.

This opportunity is greatest with Gen Zers, with almost a third of Gen Z consumers saying they’d be comfortable having an agent shop for them.

Customer service

While better deals are a top driver for consumers to switch to a new brand, customer service experience, convenience, and consistent product or service quality drive more long-term brand loyalty.

Nearly 43% of consumers say poor customer service experience will stop them from making a repeat purchase from a company or brand while more than a third of consumers say that inconvenience, such as a difficult return process or clunky purchase experience, will cause brands to lose them.

AI

Younger generations, in particular, hold companies to a higher standard when it comes to adapting to and anticipating their needs—43% of Gen Zers and millennials say AI raises the bar for customer experiences compared to just 32% of baby boomers.

Despite the promise of young shoppers, many consumers haven’t made up their minds on AI yet. Nearly half of consumers are neutral about AI’s impact on their lives, whether personal or professional.

In fact, many consumers feel a mix of suspicion (44%) and curiosity (41%) about the future of AI —revealing a ripe opportunity for companies to help consumers see and understand the benefits of AI agents.

To build confidence in the agent experience, businesses need to bridge the trust gap through more transparency.

Nearly 75% of consumers want to know if they’re communicating with an AI agent while 45% are more likely to use an AI agent if there’s a clear escalation path

At least 44% are also more likely to use an AI agent if its logic is clearly explained.

