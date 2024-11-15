Fuel prices set for ‘mixed adjustments’ in December, says AA

While international petrol prices have been trending downward, diesel prices continue to move in the opposite direction.

Motorists in South Africa face varying fuel price changes as 2024 draws to a close.

According to the latest forecast by the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA), petrol prices are expected to decrease while diesel costs climb higher

If you’re planning a road trip for the holidays, you’re probably wondering how fuel prices will affect your travel costs.

AA expected fuel price changes

Based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), unleaded petrol 93 is projected to drop by 16 cents per liter, while unleaded petrol 95 will see a more modest decrease of about 5 cents per liter.

ULP93 currently stands at R 20.98 per litre inland and will cost R20.82 per litre when the decrease locks in, while the coastal price currently stands at R20.19 it is expected to drop to R20.03 per litre.

Inland ULP95 is currently R21.30, and expected to decrease to R21.25 per litre, while the coastal is R20.51, and is expected to drop to R20.46 per litre.

However, diesel users face steeper costs, with increases between 38 and 40 cents per liter expected.

Illuminating paraffin is also set to rise by approximately 39 cents per liter.

Currency and international factors

“Although the rand/US dollar (USD) exchange rate was stable in the first two weeks in the period under review, the rand weakened slightly against the USD following the American presidential elections, resulting in a less substantial decrease for all grades of petrol,” the AA explained.

Looking ahead

The AA emphasised that these figures are preliminary and subject to change before the final December adjustment.

Official fuel price changes are anticipated to be announced in late November, taking effect on the first Wednesday of the month on 4 December.

Holiday travel advisory

With the festive season approaching, the AA urged motorists to begin planning for holiday travel.

“Planning for a long journey during the December/January break should begin now and should include a complete once-over of your vehicle to ensure it is ready for a long trip,” the association advised, adding that drivers should also prepare mentally for sharing roads during the busy period.

