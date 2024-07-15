Ram’s long awaited Hilux rival revealed but not as envisioned

Rebadged version of the Peugeot Landtrek and Fiat Titano will be sold solely in Mexico powered by a turbocharged petrol engine only.

Look familiar? Ram typeface has replaced the Peugeot and Fiat badges on the 1200’s restyled grille. Image: Ram Mexico

Rumoured as far back as 2022, Ram has officially unveiled its long awaited rival for the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, but not in the capacity reported until now.

Badge engineered

Unveiled this past weekend in Mexico, the newcomer, while confirming speculation about its usage of the Ram 1200 moniker, joins the Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek as being the third rebadged version of the Kaicence F70 sold by Stellantis partner, Changan, in China.

Different to the Brazilian-made Ram Rampage that had been expected to adopt the 1200 moniker originally, the Mexican 1200, like its mentioned siblings, retains the body-on-frame platform instead of the unibody foundation used by its South American cousin.

The second rebadged Ram model sold exclusively in Mexico after the 700 spun-off of the Fiat Strada, the 1200 becomes the brand’s mid-range model between the former and full-size Ram 1500, with a choice of single or double cab bodystyles similar to the Landtrek.

Compared to the Peugeot and Fiat versions, the 1200’s main exterior difference comprises the block letter Ram logo on the redesigned grille, Ram specific badges on the tailgate and the Ram badge on the wheel caps.

Spec

Bar the Ram insignia on the steering wheel, the overall design of the interior has changed little from the Titano and Landtrek, meaning all but the base models feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and, in the case of the flagship Laramie, keyless entry, leather upholstery and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Single cab will only be offered in entry-level Tradesman grade. Image: Ram Mexico

Also outfitted with unique 18-inch alloy wheels, the Laramie further boasts LED headlights, electric front seats, a locking rear differential, front and rear parking sensors, Lane Departure Warning and, as with the Bighorn that sits below it, a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Petrol only

Offering a payload between 1 150 kg and 1 210 kg depending on the bodystyle, in addition to a tow rating of 3 000 kg, the Ram 1200’s biggest difference from the Titano, Landtrek and indeed the Rampage, involves its powerplant running on petrol instead of diesel.

Standard across the range, the turbocharged 2.4-litre unit develops 157kW/306Nm, which goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox on the entry-level Tradesman that can be had as a single cab or double cab.

On the Bighorn and Laramie, a six-speed automatic comes standard, though with four-wheel-drive standard on the latter only.

Not the expected ‘world model’

Priced from 444 900 pesos (R452 512) for the single cab Tradesman to 668 900 pesos (R680 345) for the double cab Laramie, the Ram 1200 will remain exclusive to Mexico and sourced from China rather than the Nordex Plant in Uruguay that manufactures the Titano and Landtrek for South America.

While 1200 had been expected to preview Ram’s rumoured world model destined to finally replace the Dakota discontinued in 2011, rumours about its arrival remain contrive with no clear indication.

A choice of three double cabs will be offered, the depicted Laramie being the flagship as well as the only variant to have standard four-wheel-drive. Image: Ram Mexico

Systemically ruled-out from coming to market, only to be confirmed three years ago, news surrounding the Dakota’s replacement last only emerged in 2022 claiming it would be a ladder-frame, four-cylinder-only product in contrast to the original having had six-or-eight-cylinder petrol engine options.

As its stands though, the Dakota remains shrouded in mystery and therefore an uncertainty about its supposed clarification as Ram’s first world model that would result in it being offered with either right-hand-drive or left-hand-drive.

