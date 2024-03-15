Dual nationality Fiat Titano finally revealed as Fullback successor

The twin of the Peugeot Landtrek and replacement for the Fullback arrives as the second model spun-off of the Chinese-made Kaicene F70.

Titano range will comprise three trim levels and models, all with four-wheel-drive and as double cabs. Image: Fiat

Faced with a series of delays ever being teased at the end of 2022, Fiat, after a selectively detailed preview undertaking in December last year, has finally disclosed full details of the new Titano bakkie key markets in South America will soon be privy to.

‘Landtrek the third’

The replacement for the Fullback based on the now two generations ago Mitsubishi Triton, the Titano, as evident by its styling, arrives in Brazil as a rebadged version of the Peugeot Landtrek, which itself is based on the Kaicene F70 made in China.

Similar to the Landtreks sold in select South American markets, which excludes Brazil, the Titano will be assembled at parent company Stellantis’ Nordex Plant in Uruguay only as a double cab, in three trim levels and with four-wheel-drive across all derivatives.

Workhorse-focused Endurance starts the Titano range off. Image: Fiat

On-sale since the latter stages of last year in Algeria, but pushed-back in Brazil as a result of alleged technical issues related to the move from Peugeot to Fiat electronics, the Titano boasts the same dimensions as the Landtrek with an overall length of 5 330 mm, height of 1 898 mm, width of 2 221 mm and wheelbase of 3 180 mm.

Rumoured at one point to be making its introduction in early-2023 despite the electronic issues, Titano, although a double cab, boasts a loadbin capacity of 1 314-litres, a payload of 1 020 kg, according to Fiat, a tow rating of 3 500 kg and ground clearance of 235 mm.

Three models

On the trim level side, the same denominators as the Strada and Toro feature, namely the entry-level Endurance, mid-range Volcano and top-spec Ranch.

Base model means the Endurance gets steel wheels and black bumpers. Image: Fiat

Its addition bringing Fiat’s bakkie count in Brazil to three above the mentioned pair, the Titano, its name being Italian for titan as well as referencing titanium, differs only from the Landtrek by means of the block letter FIAT badge on its grille, Fiat badged wheel caps and the FIAT script plus Titano logo on the tailgate.

Within the range though, the Endurance loses out on colour coded bumpers, mirrors and door handles, while also riding on 17-inch steel wheels.

Step-up Volcano takes-up middle model status. Image: Fiat

For its part, the Volcano gets the colour coded items, 17-inch alloys, front and rear skidplates, fog lamps and a chrome upper grille strip, while the Ranch ups the ante with standard side-steps, LED headlights, roof rails, a sport bar, chrome window surrounds and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In total, four colours are available; Ambiente White, Carbon Black Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic and Tramonto Red Metallic.

Inside and spec

An area previously only teased, inside, the Titano’s cabin is again identical to the Landtrek as the only difference involves the FIAT logo on the steering wheel in place of the Peugeot Lion.

It, therefore, means that, apart from logo, the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment comes standard on the Volcano and Ranch, along with a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display and surround-view camera system.

Besides the Fiat script on the steering wheel, the interior is largely identical to that of the Titano’s twin, the Peugeot Landtrek.

The Endurance gets a basic LCD audio system with Bluetooth and USB, but does offer a cooled glovebox compartment, front and rear armrests, six airbags, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Program, cruise control, traction control and Hill Start Assist.

Besides the instrument cluster and infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the alloys, the Volcano’s added standard features comprises a leather-covered multi-function steering wheel, binliner, electric mirrors, a 180-degree camera system, piano-key black interior inserts, rear parking sensors and leather seats.

Volcano gets colour coded bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels and a chrome upper grille strip not offered on the Endurance. Image: Fiat

As the range’s top-spec model, the Ranch gets integrated satellite navigation, an expanded 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor.

In place of the standard air-conditioning on the Endurance and Volcano is dual-zone climate control, with other items comprising Lane Departure Warning, keyless entry and push-button start, folding electric mirrors, steering assist, auto on/off headlights and rain sense wipers.

Bigger diesel

Besides the four-wheel-drive system and rear diff-lock on all models, the Titano’s biggest, and long reported, difference from the Landtrek resides underneath its bonnet.

Once used in the Jeep Cherokee sold in Europe, the 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine makes way for the 2.2-litre unit also used in the Ducato van.

As with the Strada and Toro, the Ranch sits atop the Titano range. Image: Fiat

Imported from Italy, the unit develops 132kW/370Nm when combined with the six-speed manual gearbox on the Endurance, and the same power but 400 Nm when matched to the six-speed automatic that comes standard on the Volcano and Ranch.

Unique to the Ranch are 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a sports bar, roof rails and side-steps. Image: Fiat

In addition to the engine, Fiat has also revised the body-on-frame platform with new springs, shock absorbers and recalibrated suspension to suit Brazilian market conditions.

Now available priced at R $219 990 (R826 407) for the Endurance, at R $239 990 (R901 538)) for the Volcano and R $259 990 (R976 670) for the Ranch, the Titano, for the time being, remains exclusive to Brazil and South America as a result of being a left-hand-drive only model.

Another option for South Africa

However, given that Stellantis South Africa is still to announce which bakkie it will produce from 2026 at its plant located at the Coega Special Economic Zone outside Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, the Titano remains a viable option, especially as the vehicles will be assembled from complete knockdown kits (CKD) sourced from other plants.

Although strongly rumoured to the Landtrek, Fiat’s announcement last year that the next generation Strada will become a world model once again, has resulted in speculation that it can be assembled in the new plant, in spite of Stellantis having identified the product as a one-ton bakkie.

For the time being though, it remains to be seen which bakkie is eventually opted for come next year when the factory supposedly opens its doors before starting production.

Additional information from: motor1.com Brazil.

