Porsche Cayenne Black Edition models added to SUV line-up

Local buyers have chance to own a luxury SUV that is a little bit more exclusive.

The Porsche Cayenne is already a popular sight on the roads. Now the German carmaker has unveiled a special series of Black Edition models for buyers who want that something a little bit more exclusive.

Available in both traditional SUV form and racy coupe, these Porsche Cayenne special-edition models feature many high-quality equipment details to go with their special exterior and interior appearances.

Local deliveries later in 2025

The Black Edition models recently made their debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, and Porsche South Africa’s order book is already open for customers that want to be first in line. Deliveries is said to start in the second half of the year.

The Porsche Cayenne Black Edition models feature the Sport Design package, the exterior package, the exterior mirrors and the Porsche logo, as well as the model designation at the rear, all finished in high-gloss black. The interior is enhanced by an interior package in brushed-black aluminium. The extended Black Edition package exclusively includes Black Edition lettering on the front doors, as well as illuminated door sill guards and a vehicle key set with case also featuring matching lettering.

Porsche has also added the following to the list of standard equipment for both model series:

Lane Change Assist

Surround View including Active Parking Assist

21-inch wheels with centre caps featuring the full-colour Porsche crest

Tinted HD Matrix LED headlights

LED door projectors that show the Porsche logo

Lots of colour options

Inside you get Comfort Seats in the front (with 14-way electric adjustment and memory function) with the Porsche crest on the headrests, a BOSE Surround Sound System including Dolby Digital, the Storage package and black smooth leather trim.

You might think that the Porsche Cayenne Black Edition models are only available in black, but this is not the case. When configuring your special-edition model, all exterior paints in the Shades category can be selected at no extra charge. For the Cayenne these include Quartzite Grey Metallic, Vanadium Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.

Customers can also optionally choose a colour from the Legends, Dreams and Contrasts categories or take advantage of the extensive customisation options offered by the Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programmes. There are also options for the interior, including leather in Slate Grey or a two-tone design.

The cars can be made truly unique with the help of the Sonderwunsch programme. Numerous interior components can be personalised, including the vehicle keys and case, the reversible luggage compartment mat, the floor mats, the vehicle documentation folder, the lid of the storage compartment in the centre console, and the door sill guards.

Porsche Cayenne Black Edition pricing

Porsche Cayenne Black Edition – R2 389 000

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Black Edition – R2 899 000

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Black Edition – R3 099 000

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Black Edition – R2 489 000

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Black Edition – R2 989 000

Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe Black Edition – R3 189 000

*Pricing including a three-year Driveplan