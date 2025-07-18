VW Polo or T-Cross? How to choose between hatch and crossover

Hatchbacks more affordable than its SUV counterparts, but less flashy.

The VW T-Cross (right) is the crossover version of the Polo hatchback. Pictures: Supplied

Choosing between a crossover SUV like the Volkswagen T-Cross and its hatchback sibling the VW Polo is not an easy choice.

The market has become crossover-obsessed as these cars feature SUV-like styling and lofty driving positions. They’ve become practical and attainable status symbols. Yet hatchbacks continue to deliver exactly what most drivers need at a lower price.

Using AutoTrader pre-owned sales data, we compared similar crossovers and hatchbacks produced between 2019 and 2023 to determine whether the pros of owning a crossover outweigh the cons.

Crossover versus hatchback

Many of B-segment hatchbacks have a crossover counterpart like the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Suzuki Baleno and Fronx and Renault Clio and Captur. For this comparison, The Citizen Motoring has weighed up two star performers in the Volkswagen stable.

The VW Polo remains one of South Africa’s most popular hatchbacks and one of the few survivors in the ever-shrinking B-segment. With an average listing price of R273 189 the Polo is on average R63 836 cheaper than its crossover counterpart, the VW T-Cross. The T-Cross did offer a lower average mileage of 59 238km compared to the Polo’s 67 628km. Both had an average registration age of four years.

The VW Polo and T-Cross base models are both powered by the TSI 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 70kW of power and 175Nm of torque. But the T-Cross consumes 0.6L/100km more than the VW Polo’s claimed 5.3L/100km. It also has a shorter fuel range (678km vs 755km) and emits more carbon emissions. Should it matter to you the VW T-Cross also accelerates from 0 to 100km/h 0.7 seconds slower than the Polo.

VW Polo and T-Cross equally safe

While the T-Cross offers a 34-litre bigger boot than the 351-litre boot of the VW Polo, both vehicles seat five occupants. Both carry the same safety ratings, with Euro NCAP awarding each a five-star score.

The VW T-Cross provides a marginally more spacious interior. Still, the average small, young family is unlikely to notice, making the VW Polo the more sensible choice for used car buyers.

“When you look at the data side by side, the value equation speaks for itself,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“In many cases, hatchbacks offer lower purchase prices, better fuel economy, and comparable safety and tech to their crossover counterparts, without compromising everyday usability. This isn’t about steering consumers away from crossovers, but helping them make decisions that suit both their lifestyles and their wallets.”