Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid return with more go

New additions complete the third generation Panamera's dark and green sides.

Porsche has seemingly completed the additions to the Panamera range with the introduction of two more variants already confirmed for South Africa.

NOW READ: Thoroughly reworked all-new Porsche Panamera officially debuts

Debuting after the introduction of the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid derivatives in February, the line-up sees the Turbo S E-Hybrid returning as overall flagship, along with the GTS which tops the combustion powered range.

Turbo S E-Hybrid

A surprise absentee from at the third generation Panamera’s world reveal in Shanghai in November, the Turbo S E-Hybrid not only becomes the most powerful sedan Stuttgart has ever made but also the fastest of its type to have lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Turbo S E-Hybrid takes the Panamera’s hybrid model count to four. Image: Porsche

Faster by 5.6 seconds around the Green Hell than the previous Turbo S E-Hybrid with a time of seven minutes 24.17 clocked last Friday (12 July), Panamera retains the plug-in hybrid powertrain from its lesser siblings, but with a V8 combustion engine in place of the 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6.

Although paired to the carryover 25.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a single electric motor developing 140kW/450Nm, the inclusion of the twin-blown 4.0-litre bent-eight, which makes 441 kW on its own, has seen the combined output increase by 75kW/150Nm to 575kW/1 000Nm.

Turbo S E-Hybrid has officially become the fastest sedan to round the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Image: Porsche

Officially the first Panamera to dip below three seconds, the Turbo S E-Hybrid will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 325 km/h. As before, drive is routed to all four wheels through the eight-speed PDK transmission.

Being a plug-in hybrid means only AC is charging possible via an 11 kW on-board charger Porsche says will require a waiting time of two hours 39 minutes from 0-100%. The claimed all-electric range is 88 km.

Besides colour choices, the basic design of the interior has not changed. Image: Porsche

Aesthetically, the Turbo S E-Hybrid differs itself from the 4S E-Hybrid by means of model specific 21-inch centre-lock alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, Turbo front and rear bumpers, wider door sills, chrome-plated dark bronze exhaust outlets and a metallic grey finish on the front air intakes, rear bumper and the wheels called Turbonite.

As an option, the so-called Carbon Aerokit used for the Nürburgring record, sees the diffuser, side skirts and air inlets all featuring a carbon finish, while a gurney flip sits atop the bootlid spoiler. Accordingly, this results in 60 kg of downforce being produced at 200 km/h.

Seats can be had with Turbonite stitch work. Image: Porsche

Underneath, the Turbo S E-Hybrid receives the rear-axle steering system, Porsche Active Ride control suspension and dampers and ceramic composite brakes as standard – the latter utilising a 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the caliper design with the option of having them finished in Acid Green.

Inside, the design and layout of the interior remains unchanged, though with the inclusion of Turbonite finishes, a Race-Tex roofliner and Turbonite stitch work.

GTS

At the other end of the Panamera scale, the GTS keeps hold of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, but, although with the hybrid hardware, receives a 15 kW bump in power over the old GTS with an output of 368 kW and the same 620 Nm of torque.

Besides the darkened exterior touches, the GTS also boasts dark bronze exhaust outlets. Image: Porsche

The result is a top speed of 302 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds an improved soundtrack thanks to a standard fitting of a new sport exhaust system.

Sitting 10 mm closer to the ground than the conventional Panamera 4, the GTS’ additional dynamic alterations comprise lower spring rates, revised anti-roll bars, the fitting of the two-valve Porsche Active Suspension Management system and the Porsche Torque Vectoring electronic differential lock.

Interior can be specified with matte carbon inlays. Image: Porsche

Mounted on 21-inch Turbo S alloy wheels, the GTS’ exterior reworkings from the 4 additionally comprises the SportDesign package with matte black detailing, a dark bronze finish for the exhaust outlets, red brake calipers, darkened clusters the LED head-and-taillights, black GTS badging and an anthracite grey finish for the wheels.

Two so-called colour design packages can be specified for the interior. Image: Porsche

Unique to the interior is a Race-Tex finish for the sport front seats, roofliner and door panels, the Sport Chrono package, an optional matte carbon interior package, the otherwise optional Bose sound system and two interior pack colours; Slate Grey Nero or Carmine Red.

Price

On-sale before year, pricing for the Panamera GTS starts at R3 223 000 and at R4 808 000 for the Turbo S E-Hybrid. Included with both is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

NOW READ: Porsche expands “green” Panamera range with two new hybrids