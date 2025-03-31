Isuzu Dragon Max Concept revealed with uprated MaxForce diesel

Restomod concept based on a 1988 KB won't enter production, but has been tipped as previewing a future output of the new 2.2-litre MaxForce turbodiesel engine.

Teased earlier this month as a rumoured preview of the achievable outputs from its new 2.2-litre MaxForce turbodiesel engine, Isuzu used the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand this past week to fully reveal the restomod Dargon Max Concept bakkie.

Past meets present

Modelled on the SpaceCab or cab-and-a-half version of a 1988 TFR, known in South Africa as the Isuzu KB that never offered the bodystyle option in question, the Dragon Max sports not only a lowered stance, but also modern touches such as an illuminated grille surround, LED headlights and fog lamps, side skirts and five-star 17-inch black alloy wheels.

Finished with a deeper lower intake, sportier bumpers, black mirror caps, Brembo brakes, clear LED taillight clusters and a spoiler on top of the tailgate, the unseen, until now, interior differs radically from the original by incorporating up-to-date touches from the current D-Max.

These include the entire dashboard housing a digital instrument cluster and portrait infotainment system, new seats finished in leather and Alcantara, imitation carbon fibre inlays, electric window switches, push-button start and the same steering wheel as the D-Max trimmed in leather and suede.

ALSO READ: Restomod Isuzu hints at possible upgrade for new 2.2-litre diesel

Retained from the donor TFR are the light switch buttons on the outer edge of the instrument cluster, the windscreen wiper stalks, door cards and handles, and the door pins.

MaxForce(d)

Equipped with traction control, dials for the air-conditioning system and USB ports, the Dragon Max’s main highlight resides up front where the MaxForce diesel now produces 162kW/550Nm versus the 120kW/400Nm in the D-Max and MU-X.

As with the original, drive goes to the rear wheels, but no longer via a five-speed manual gearbox. Taking its place is the new eight-speed automatic identified by the stubby gear lever inside as opposed to the H-pattern manual.

End for 3.0 L?

The work of long-time Isuzu Thailand partner Tri Petch, the Dargon Max remains nothing but concept, though with speculation persisting that the MaxForce will replace the 3.0-litre 4JJ3-TCX that has been powering since the D-Max since 2002, don’t be surprised if the mentioned outputs features should the engine be given approval to replace the former.

ALSO READ: Isuzu’s new 2.2-litre diesel detailed without any electrification