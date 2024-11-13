Returning GTS and entry-level 4 complete Porsche Taycan range

Both variants will become available in South Africa in 2025 and now form part of an expansive 10 model line-up.

GTS returns to Taycan range with more power and sub R4-million price tag. Image: Porsche

Having last revised the Taycan range in March with the introduction of the Turbo GT, Porsche has added three more derivatives in a move it says now completes the roll-out of the facelift electric car’s line-up.

Taycan 4

A surprise omission when the Taycan debuted in February, the new simply named Taycan 4 finally becomes available as a sedan after initially being offered solely as the estate-styled Cross Turismo.

ALSO READ: Porsche shocks more power and range into facelift Taycan

Positioned between the entry-level rear-wheel-drive Taycan and the more powerful all-paw gripping Taycan 4S, the 4 utilises the 105-kWh battery pack with a choice of two outputs: 300 kW or 320 kW when fitted with the so-called Performance Battery Plus.

Taycan 4 finally becomes available as a sedan. Image: Porsche

Powering an electric motor mounted on the front and rear axles apiece, the Taycan 4, with the latter battery and launch control engaged, will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds despite its mass increasing by 80 kg over the base Taycan.

The standard range is 559 km, with the Performance Battery Plus yielding 643 km.

Most accessible four-wheel-drive Taycan had, until now, been sold only in Cross Turismo guise. Image: Porsche

Fitted as standard are the improved 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management infotainment system, Matrix LED headlights, the 19-inch aero alloy wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management, adaptive suspension, and torque vectoring.

While the third display on the passenger’s side remains optional, additional standard kit includes the GT steering wheel, partial leather seats, the Sound Plus package, and Taycan-branded illuminated alloy door sills.

Taycan GTS

Also left out at the February unveiling, the GTS returns as the step-up from the 4S, but below the Turbo, Turbo S and the mentioned Turbo GT.

Available in both sedan and Cross Turismo guises, the GTS’ exterior gains over the 4S consist of model-specific front and rear aprons, gloss black detailing, GTS bumpers and door sills, and the 20-inch Turbo S aero black alloy wheels, with the 21-inch RS Spyder wheels in Anthracite Grey being optional.

With launch control engaged, the Taycan GTS will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Image: Porsche

Underneath, the GTS’ dynamic alterations consist of both the Porsche Active Suspension Management and adaptive suspension systems, as well as the retuned torque vectoring system and rear axle steering as an option with GTS-specific tuning.

As for the interior, elements from the Turbo and Turbo GT have been incorporated, namely the black Race-Tex upholstery and the electric Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with GTS-branded headrests in black imitation leather.

Interior has received subtle changes, some from the Turbo GT. Image: Porsche

Included further is the heated GT steering wheel optionally in Race-Tex similar to the Turbo GT, GTS logos, the Sport Chrono package, the otherwise optional Bose surround sound system, and unique Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo decorative inserts as part of the optional GTS interior package.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest drawing card is a more powerful tuning for the 105-kWh battery pack.

Adaptive Sports Seats Plus are heated and furnished with GTS-embroidered front headrests. Image: Porsche

With launch control engaged, the GTS now produces 515 kW, or 75 kW more than the pre-facelift model, with an additional 70 kW being available as part of the push-to-pass overboost system.

With drive again going to all four wheels, the Taycan GTS will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and offer a range of 628 km on a single charge.

Price

On-sale in Europe from early 2025, Porsche South Africa has meanwhile confirmed that only the sedan variants will be sold locally from next year priced at R3 006 000 and R3 938 000, respectively.

Complete pricing for the entire Taycan range is, therefore, as follows:

Taycan – R2 868 000

Taycan 4 – R3 006 000

Taycan 4 Cross Turismo – R3 201 000

Taycan 4S – R3 223 000

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – R3 370 000

Taycan GTS – R3 938 000

Taycan Turbo – R4 334 000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – R4 369 000

Taycan Turbo S – R5 228 000

Taycan Turbo GT – R5 882 000

NOW READ: Porsche’s most powerful jolt ever released called Taycan Turbo GT