Radically redesigned all-new Suzuki DZire officially revealed

Although mentioned as a key export model for Africa, for the moment, Suzuki Auto South Africa has not confirmed the DZire for the local market.

New DZire has been designed to completely differ from the equally new Swift outside. Image: Maruti Suzuki.

With the wraps having come off of the all-new Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, Suzuki’s Maruti division in India has now unveiled the fourth generation DZire and the third without the Swift prefix despite once again being based on the same platform.

A model of significant importance since its introduction as the Swift DZire 16-years ago, a reported 2.7-million examples have been sold in India since then, with the newcomer moving further away from the Swift by being classified as a model of its own.

Own model…

While still based on the same Heartect platform as mentioned and with the same sub-four metre 3 995 mm overall length, the DZire receives a 10 mm height increase to 1 525 mm over the previous generation, with its wheelbase and width staying the same at 2 450 mm and 1 735 mm respectively.

Compared to the new Swift that premiered in South Africa last week, the DZire’s only gains are on the height and overall length fronts with respective increases of five millimetres and 135 mm.

Its suspension layout consisting of MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear, the DZire’s main gain is boot space where it offers 382-litres compared to the Swift’s 265-litres.

Aesthetically, the DZire adopts a styling direction that shares little with its hatchback sibling in a fashion Maruti Suzuki calls dazzling.

Rear now resembles that of the two generations ago Honda Ballade. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Besides model specific LED headlights, a first on any generation, the DZire gets a different grille to the Swift, a new bonnet, bespoke side mouldings and a rear facia somewhat reminiscent of the two generations ago Honda City that revived the Ballade name in South Africa in 2011.

Appearing equally identical to certain DS models in Europe, the DZire comes in four trim levels; LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ with a choice of seven colours; Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Bluish Black and three new options, Nutmeg Brown, Gallant Red and Alluring Blue.

…but still familiar inside

Inside, the resemblance to the Swift is easier to spot as the DZire carries over the seven or nine-inch infotainment systems, dashboard, steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and wireless smartphone charger situated at the base of the dash in a special recess that also doubles-up as a storage area.

Interior has been carried over from the Swift with the biggest change being the imitation wood trim. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Largely distinguished from the Swift by the imitation wood trim on the dashboard, the DZire’s specification sheet is also similar as, depending on the trim grade, it comes equipped with rear air-conditioning vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, front and rear armrests, push-button start, keyless entry and for the first time, a sunroof.

Taking care of safety, which saw the DZire obtain a five-star Global NCAP rating, is six airbags on all trim grades, a first-time tyre pressure monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist and the 360-degree surround-view camera system.

New engine, but no CVT

Up front, the new three-cylinder 1.2-litre Z12E petrol has been carried over unchanged from the Swift with outputs of 60kW/112Nm.

In India, the unit also runs on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) with reduced outputs of 51kW/102Nm.

Transmission-wise, the DZire comes standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, although unlike on the Swift, the new CVT makes for a five-speed automated manual (AMT) under Suzuki’s Automated Gear Shift moniker.

Not yet South Africa approved

Now available in India, pricing starts at Rs 679 000 (R146 095) for the base LXI and ends at R s1 014 000 (R218 174) for the ZXI+ fitted with the AGS ‘box.

For the moment, the DZire remains unconfirmed for South Africa despite Maruti Suzuki’s official press material naming Africa as a key export market.

With the new Swift out though, expect a possible introduction in 2025 if eventually confirmed by Suzuki Auto South Africa.

As a refresher, the current DZire range spans two trim levels – GA and GL – and three models priced from R217 900 for the GA to R254 900 for the GL AGS.

