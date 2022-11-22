Production Volkswagen Tarok officially no more

Charl Bosch

Volkswagen, after over four years of speculative reports, has officially struck the concept Tarok bakkie off the record despite admitting to have received calls for it to become an eventual production reality.

World model beckoned

Shown at the São Paulo Auto Show in 2018 as the expect replacement for the dated Golf-based Saveiro, the Tarok had been classified a world model that would have made it eligible for right-hand drive markets as opposed to being limited to South America.

This was emphasised further by the concept being powered by Wolfsburg’s 2.0 TDI engine in addition to the flex-fuel compatible 1.4 TSI used by a variety of models in Latin America.

In addition, the Tarok rode on the MQB A0 platform that underpins the Polo, Nivus/Taigo, T-Cross, Audi A1, Seat Ibiza and Skoda Fabia, and sported a design, complete with the folding mid-gate between the cab and loadbed that expanded to 2.7 meters, Volkswagen billed at the time as being 80% ready for production at the São Bernardo do Campo Plant in Brazil.

Scout focus

Reported back in May as having been shelved indefinitely after originally receiving the thumbs-down in 2020, only for a sudden U-turn to emerge weeks later, Volkswagen Passenger Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer has officially halted any further speculation after confirming to Automotive News at the Los Angeles International Auto Show that “our focus doesn’t include it”.

“We have a clear line-up all the way through the second half of this decade. But the question of [VW’s new Rugged SUV platform] is not our priority at the moment,” Schäfer said in reference to the platform that will soon underpin the revived Scout brand of wholly electric SUVs in North America.

A nameplate that once belonged to International Harvester, who produced the Scout that resembled the original Ford Bronco between 1961 and 1980, the first model appears set for production in 2026 as both a bakkie and SUV under the auspices of Scout Motors established by Volkswagen in May this year following its acquiring of the Scout name two years ago.

Two and two only

Until the Scout’s reveal though, no short-term plan exists despite support for the Tarok project not only from Di Si, but also from former Volkswagen North American President and CEO, Scott Keogh, who ironically now heads the Scout brand as President and CEO after being replaced by Di Si two months ago.

Supposedly earmarked for production by 2024 or 2025, the apparent final cancellation of the Tarok will leave Volkswagen with two bakkie models for the foreseeable future; the previous generation Amarok that will remain in production alongside the Taos at the General Pacheco plant in Argentina for Latin America only, and the all-new model based on the Ford Ranger that will be produced exclusively at the Blue Oval’s Silverton Plant outside Pretoria.