Sinister Stealth clothed Range Rover Sport lands in South Africa

Based the entry-level Sport derivative, the Stealth package has not brought any mechanical or dynamic alterations.

Having debuted the third generation Range Rover Sport on local soil last year, parent company, JLR, has released the first special edition variant now available in South Africa.

Blacked-out look at a premium

A in-house development as opposed to being a project of the SV Bespoke division, the Sport Stealth mainly rates as an appearance package solely available on entry-level Dynamic SE version powered by either the Ingenium turbo-petrol or turbodiesel engine.

An option worth R153 100, the aesthetic touches comprises gloss back 23-inch alloy wheels and black brake calipers, a Narvik Black finish for the bonnet vents, privacy glass, Narvik Black lower bumpers and door sills, and a Narvik Black roof.

Completing the exterior are Narvik Black side vents and a single colour option, Carpathian Grey Metallic.

Gloss black finish has been applied to the side vents. Image: JLR

Inside, the Sleath package sees inclusion of a black wood veneer, the otherwise optional Meridian sound system and a choice of dark Ebony Windsor leather or a lighter shade called Light Cloud Windsor leather.

Standard specification is unchanged from the regular Dynamic SE, meaning the standard fitting of the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Pixel LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, heated and electric front seats, electric tailgate, heated second row, a panoramic sunroof and a surround-view camera system.

Petrol and diesel now, hybrid later

Modelled on the Dynamic SE means the prevailing engine options come in the shape of the petrol-fuelled P400 and the diesel engine D350, with the plug-in hybrid P460e joining at a later stage this year.

In the case of the former, the 3.0-litre straight-six develops 294kW/550Nm, while the similarly sized straight-six oil-burner pumps-out 257kW/700Nm. Paired to both is a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As for the P460e, the straight-six petrol receives added assistance from a 38.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering a 160 kW electric motor. The result is a combined system output of 338kW/700Nm and an all-electric range of 121 km.

Price

JLR approved means the Stealth package carries over the existing five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan. Pricing with the package included are as follows;

Sport D350 Dynamic SE Stealth – R2 436 800

Sport P400 Dynamic SE Stealth – R2 440 300

Sport P460e Dynamic SE Stealth – R2 847 500

