Red Bull’s new F1 car launch going ahead of Horner present

Horner has consistently denied the allegations against him

Despite the allegations against him, Red Bull boss Christian Horner will still be present at the team’s new car launch this week. Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI (Photo by ANTONIN VINCENT / Antonin Vincent / DPPI via AFP)

Christian Horner will appear at Red Bull‘s 2024 car launch on Thursday amid an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” by the team principal.

Horner is set to attend the Formula One champions’ launch event at their Milton Keynes base despite the accusation by a female colleague which surfaced at the beginning of last week.

The 50-year-old categorically denies the claim that he behaved in an inappropriate and controlling way.

He was quizzed on Friday by a lawyer for eight hours as part of a probe by Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmBH that could last for several weeks.

A spokesperson for Red Bull GmBH said earlier this week: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.”

Horner was present at a behind-closed-doors Red Bull test at Silverstone on Tuesday ahead of the new season, which starts in Bahrain on March 2.

Red Bull will unveil their new car on Thursday and Horner is expected to address the media, although questions relating to the internal investigation are likely to be off-limits.

Horner has been Red Bull team principal since they entered F1 19 years ago and the Briton is the longest-serving boss on the grid.

During that period he has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

Red Bull have dominated the sport in recent seasons and last year won 21 of the 22 races, with Max Verstappen setting a new record of 10 consecutive victories.

