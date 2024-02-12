Motoring

Home » News

Avatar photo

By AFP

3 minute read

12 Feb 2024

08:36 am

No decision made in investigation against Red Bull boss

Hearing into the claims, made a female employee, took a reported eight hours.

No results in Red Bull boss Horner hearing

A verdict, for now, has not been reached into claims of inappropriate behaviour against Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner faced several hours of questioning by a lawyer investigating an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” at a secret London location on Friday.

But the prospect of Horner’s fate being decided before the Formula One world champions unveil their 2024 car next week appears unlikely.

Reports in Britain’s Press Association and the BBC suggest there was still no resolution to the affair after the Briton, who has been team principal since 2005, was interviewed for eight hours.

There was no comment from Red Bull Racing, nor parent company Red Bull GmbH, which launched the investigation following an accusation from a female employee, a claim Horner has categorically denied.

“As already stated, it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed” a Red Bull spokesperson told AFP.

ALSO READ: Biggest challenge facing Red Bull boss happening off-track

The BBC suggested it could take weeks for the matter to be resolved.

Red Bull are going ahead with their car launch next Thursday, which will undoubtedly now be hijacked by the inquiry.

Pre-season testing is then scheduled for Bahrain on February 21-23 with the 2024 season opening in the Gulf State on March 3.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf broke news of the allegation at the start of the week involving the man at the head of the team which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world title.

Red Bull GmbH the Austrian energy drinks company that owns the team, confirmed on Monday that an independent investigation had been launched.

Asked about the accusations, Horner told De Telegraaf: “I completely deny these claims.”

Horner, has been in charge at Red Bull since they entered Formula One 19 years ago. During that time he has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

NOW READ: Red Bull F1 boss being investigated over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Read more on these topics

formula 1 Motoring News red bull

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report
Load Shedding What relief? Here’s why you are still getting four-hour blocks of load shedding in Joburg
Local News Will the lights stay on now? Offline Pretoria West power station approved for 40-year lease
Celebs And Viral AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS
Load Shedding ‘A better time is coming’- Ramaphosa praises SA’s ‘resilience’ as load shedding worsens

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe