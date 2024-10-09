Volkswagen Tayron finally debuts as Tiguan Allspace’s successor

Tayron has been mentioned for South Africa, but will most likely only arrive in 2025.

Tayron differs little from the Tiguan on first glance, though this changes when viewed from the side. Image: Volkswagen

Hinted at in a solitary teaser image last month, Volkswagen has removed the wraps from the second generation Tayron that makes its first foray out of China into Europe and the United States.

Tayron but also Tiguan

The replacement for the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace, the Tayron will mirror its predecessor by adopting the Tiguan name for the latter market as a result of the five-seater not being available.

For the Old Continent though, it will stick with the moniker used in China since 2018.

Length and space count

Originally thought to be the Tiguan L Pro shown in China in January, the Tayron- which will be called Tayron L when it debuts in the People’s Republic – rides on a stretched version of the MQB Evo platform with an overall length of 4 770 mm, height of 1 660 mm, width of 1 849 mm and wheelbase of 2 791 mm.

With all seven seats in use, boot space measures 345-litres. Image: Volkswagen

Comparatively, the Tayron measures 231 mm longer and 29 mm taller than the Tiguan, with its wheelbase increasing by 115 mm and width by six millimetres.

With the second and third rows lowered, the Tayron can accommodate 2 090-litres. Image: Volkswagen

The upshot is more space than the Tiguan with 345-litres available in seven-seat guise, and 885-litres with the second row folded away. Dropping the middle row though sees space increase further to 2 090-litres.

Same interior

Besides its added length and slightly lowered roof, the Tayron differs little otherwise from the Tiguan aesthetically, though its trim levels have been revised to include three grades; Life, Elegance and R-Line.

Inside, the similarities continue where, depending on the trim level, the standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster can be offset by either a 12.9-inch or a 15-inch infotainment system with integrated ChatGPT and illuminated touch sliders for the climate control.

Interior has not changed much from the Tiguan and come standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a choice of two infotainment systems. Image: Volkswagen

Notable specification items, both standard and optional, are Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, the ergoActive Plus comfort seats with heating, ventilation and massaging functions, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and the uprated 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Taking care of safety is Adaptive Cruise Control, the Dynamic Chassis Control system, Lane Change Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Park Assist Plus, Safe Exit Assist and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist.

eTSI, TDI or eHybrid power

Underneath its bonnet, the Tayron receives the same powerplants as the Tiguan, although initially, the standard TSI mills won’t feature as the 48-volt mild-hybrid eTSI will be standard from launch.

This means outputs of 110kW/250Nm from the electrified 1.5 TSI Evo unit, with an additional 15kW/25Nm being available for short spells.

Third row as a claimed 920 mm of room from seat base to roof. Image: Volkswagen

On the TDI front, the venerable 2.0 TDI can be had in two states of tune; 110kW/360Nm and 142kW/400Nm with the latter having the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard.

For the former oil-burner and eTSI, drive is routed to the front wheels only with the standard transmission across all being the now column shift mounted seven-speed DSG.

Completing the range, the pair of eHybrid models combine the TSI with a 19.7-kWh battery pack driving an 85 kW electric motor in two outputs as well; 150 kW and 200 kW.

At 4.6 m long, the Tayron is 231 mm longer than the Tiguan and furnished further with a lowered roofline. Image: Volkswagen

Supporting AC charging up to 50 kW, both have a claimed range of 100 km and require a waiting time of 25 minutes from 10-80% using the mentioned outlet.

As with the comparative Tiguan, Tayron eHybrid’s amount of twist goes to the front axle only through a uniquely tuned six-speed DSG.

Interest shown

Now available for ordering priced from €45 475 (R878 312) in Germany for the eTSI Life, the Tayron has been mentioned as a model of interest for Volkswagen South Africa, but only from 2025 once European sales commence.

As such, expect more details to only emerge next year.

