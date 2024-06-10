Regional Extreme Festival heats-up Zwartkops the proper way

A good crowd were treated to 160 competitors in six classes taking part in two races each.

Saturday’s opening BMW /// M Performance Parts race went to Ryan (Naicker (M3 Turbo). Picture: Brandspotential.

The weather and the action were at odds at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday for the fourth round of the Regional Extreme Festival.

While bone-chilling cold rattled spectators, the competitors provided brilliant on-track spectacle, making it a day to remember.

BMW action

Heading up the programme with 36 entries were two heats for the BMW ///M Performance Parts brigade.

Their opening race went to Ryan Naicker (M3 Turbo), narrowly ahead of Leon Loubser (335i), Fabio Fedetto (M4) and Renier Smith (M3 Turbo).

Race two saw the top three drivers repeat their previous feats, followed by Nek Makris (335i) and Smith.

111/GT

George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) won the first Ferro Energia race for 111/GT Sports and Saloon car races from Lenard Archer (BMW 335i), Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924), Mark du Toit (BMW Z4) and Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i).

George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) won both the Ferro Energia races for 111/GT Sports and Saloon car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Economides drove the Golf, allegedly South Africa’s quickest privateer Volkswagen race car, to another victory the second time out, with a best lap time of one minute 8.36 seconds.

He was followed to the flag by du Toit, Troy Marais (Toyota 86), Olivier and Meyer.

Polo onslaught

Wayne Masters took the first PABAR VW Challenge heat from Bevin Masters, Luigi Ferro and Dean Ross.

Wayne Masters took both the PABAR VW Challenge heats. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Masters brothers repeated their feat in race two, this time followed by Ferro and Miquel Dias.

Supercars

The first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar victory went to Julien Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), leading home Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang) and Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XK8).

The first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar victory went to Julien Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), leading home Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina). Picture: Brandspotential.

Lombard bounced back to win race two from di Matteo, Reib and Familiaris.

Single-seaters

Peter Hills (Rhema) won the first DOE Formula Vee race ahead of Lendl Jansen (Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Rhema) and Brandon Hills (Rhema).

Brandon Hills struck back and won race two ahead of Peter Hills and Jansen.

Hill climb next

The next event at the Zwartkops circuit will be the much anticipated Top of the Hill Challenge, a 2 000 metre hillclimb for classic cars on July 6.

