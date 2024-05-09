Regional Extreme Festival roars back into action at Red Star

Series recommences its headline focus after sharing the limelight with the National Extreme Festival last time out at Kyalami.

Regional racing will visit the Delmas area this weekend, with the Red Star Raceway to host round three of the Regional Extreme Festival.

BMW Challenge

Heading Saturday’s proceedings will be two races for the Ferro Energia BMW Challenge that will bring 41 competitors under starter’s orders.

Front runners should include drivers like Robert Neil, Leon Loubser, Andreas Meier, Jan Evertsteyn, Lenard Archer, Oz Biagioni, Fabio Fedetto and Ryan Naicker.

111/GT

George Economides and his fearsomely fast turbocharged Volkswagen CitiGolf should be the combination to beat in the 111/GT and Sports Car category.

His closest adversaries must include Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924), Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i), Mel Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Lexus IS 300), Christopher Dale (Volkswagen Polo), Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade), Robert Clarke (Honda Ballade) and Wayne Lebotschky (Volkswagen CitiGolf).

Supercars

Waging noisy, tyre-smoking action will be Mobil1 V8 Supercars driven by people like Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang), Steve Herbst (Chevrolet Corvette) and Auike Compaan (Ford Falcon).

Formula Vee

The DOE Formula Vee category always produces incredibly close racing at this circuit, and that should certainly be the case this Saturday.

Top contenders will include Peter Hills (Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Rhema), Vaughn Hills (Rhema), Jaco Smit (Forza), Brandon Hills (Vee) and Jannie Geyser (Rhema).

Volkswagen Challenge

The Pabar VW Challenge will bring 29 contenders to face the starter, with podium challengers probably to include Wayne Masters, Phillip Croeser, Bevin Masters, Andy Gossman, Francis Aldrich, Dean Ross, Miguel Dias and Stuart Mack.

Times and how much?

The circuit owners have been hard at work to create a new spectator area on the midfield, from where most of the circuit can be viewed.

The gates will open at 8am, with racing to commence at 09h20. Admission will cost R100 per car.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody is welcome to visit the pits on foot at any time.

