Regional Extreme Festival gives Red Star faithful a show of note

Penultimate round in heatwave conditions didn't disappoint.

Leon Loubser won both of Saturday’s BMW M Performance Parts at the Red Star Raceway. Picture: Brandsponential.

Rock-melting heat, a reasonably large crowd and great racing typified Saturday’s penultimate round of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas.

BMW onslaught

Heading up events were two races for the BMW M Performance Parts brigade.

Leon Loubser (335i) took an easy win in the first race, followed over the finish line by Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), Andreas Meier (318i STC) and Nek Makris (335i).

Loubser and Smith took the top two places in the next heat as well, with Makris managing to catch and overtake Meier late in the race.

Polo battle

The closest race of the day was the opening PABAR VW Challenge heat, with brothers Devin Masters and Wayne Masters finishing first and second, two-tenths of a second apart, after eight laps.

The closest races were the two PABAR VW Challenge heats, with brothers Devin Masters and Wayne Masters covered by two tenths of a second after the day’s 16 laps. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The third and fourth places went to Dean Ross and Mike Barbaglia respectively.

Ross finished third again, followed by Mydi Mfana in race two.

111 GT/ Saloon Cars

Veteran Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i) won both the Ferro Energia 111 GT and Saloon Car races on both occasions from Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST), Craig Priestley (Volkswagen Polo) and Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i) won both the Ferro Energia 111 GT and Saloon Car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Single-seaters

The first DOE Formula Vee race went to Lendl Jansen (Rhema), leading home veteran Peter Hills (Rhema), Kyle Watt (Rhema) and Brandon Hills (Rhema).

Both the DOE Formula Vee races went to Lendl Jansen (Rhema). Pictuere: Brandsponential.

Jansen won race two as well, again ahead of Hill, Watt and Gert van den Berg.

Supercars

Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang) won the first Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race from Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Auke Compaan (Ford Mustang) and Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette).

Race two, started from an inverted grid, saw Familliaris win ahead of Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XK8), Lombard and Reib.

