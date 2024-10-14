Plugged-in Audi Q6 goes coupe-swoopy with new Sportback

While still to be announced for South Africa, the standard Q6 being under consideration could well result in the Sportback being approved sometime in 2025 or even 2026.

Q6 Sportback e-torn becomes the mid-range model between the Q4 and Q8 in Audi’s coupe-SUV range. Image: Audi

Having debuted the standard model in March, Audi has used the media day of the Paris Motor Show to officially debut the Sportback versions of the Q6 and its SQ6 performance sibling.

Dropped roofline

Essentially the coupe versions of the mentioned models, the Sportback differs by way of the sloping roofline and fastback rear facia that has resulted in overall height drop of 37 mm.

Still based on the Porsche developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 and SQ6 Sportback retain the dimensions of their siblings, but as a result of the lowered roof, with reduced boot space of between 511-litres and 1 373-litres with the split rear seat folded.

Boot space falls from the standard Q6’s 526-litres to as 1 529-litres, to 511-litres or 1 373-litres with the rear seats folded. Image: Audi

Comparatively, the standard Q6 offers-up between 526-litres and 1 529-litres. Unchanged though is the additional 64-litres of space underneath the bonnet.

Same inside

Besides the difference in bodystyle, the Q6 and SQ6 Sportback are both otherwise identical to their respective siblings in the usage of a sealed Singleframe grille, the optional digital active LED headlights, standard OLED taillights and the S specific exterior in the case of the latter.

Inside, the interior carries over without specific changes, thereby retaining the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system, the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and the optional 10.9-inch on the passenger’s side.

Conforming to what Audi calls the “digital stage” by omitting the majority of physical switchgear, the rest of the Sportback’s interior involves the fitting of several tech options, namely the augmented reality Head-Up Display, contoured ambient lighting and a 20-speaker, 830-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Similar to the normal Q6 and SQ6, the Sportback’s interior is made largely out of recycled materials, with the same applying to the material options and veneers.

Underneath, the 800-volt PPE platform’s only change revised frequency selective damping shock absorbers for the Q6 Sportback, a redesigned front axle for both variants, and retuned axle kinematics Ingolstadt claims has improved overall vehicle agility and turn-in.

On the power front, the volted-up comes in three outputs, one unique to the Sportback and the other shared with the regular Q6.

Commencing the range, the entry-level rear-wheel-drive 55 produces 225 kW thanks the single electric motor being driven by an 83-kWh battery pack.

The claimed top speed is limited to 210 km/h with Audi reporting a 0-100 km/h sprint time of seven seconds with launch control engaged. The claimed range is 545 km.

Upping the ante, the single-motor 95-kWh battery in the Q6 Sportback 55 develops 225 kW, which results in a top speed of 210 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds with launch control active. The claimed range is 656 km, the most of any model.

With the same size battery but a secondary electric motor on the front axle, the 55 quattro offers-up 285 kW, the same limited top speed, a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds and a slightly reduced range of 636 km.

Finally, the dual-motor setup in the SQ6 delivers 360 kW that will see it get from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Limited to 230 km/h, the SQ6 will 607 km between trips to the plug.

Similar to the standard Q6, the Sportback supports DC charging up to 225 kW in the base rear-wheel-drive, 260 kW in the 55 variants and 270 kW in the case of the SQ6 where the required waiting time is 22 minutes from 10-80%.

All three support AC charging up to 135 kW, though the required waiting time wasn’t revealed.

Approval awaited

Now available or ordering priced from €71 600 (R1 370 881) to €96 200 (R1 841 882) in Germany, both the Q6 Sportback e-tron and SQ6 are uncertainties for South Africa despite the standard model being under consideration for the local market.

Should approval be given, expect it to arrive sometime next year or in even in 2026 depending when an announcement is made by Audi South Africa.

