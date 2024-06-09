LDV divulges select spec of Fortuner and Everest-rivalling D90

South Africa's newest and latest bakkie underpinned SUV will go on-sale in the fourth quarter of the year.

Known as the Maxus Territory in China, the D90 received its current looks as part of a mid-life facelift two years ago. Image: LDV

Its product plans for South Africa announced back in April, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor)-owned LDV has divulged specification details, but not pricing, of its second model after the T60 bakkie, the body-on-frame D90 SUV.

What is it?

Known as the Maxus Territory in China and the MG Gloster in India, as per the latter marque also being owned by SAIC Motor, the D90 adopts the LDV moniker for exports markets rather than the Maxus name once used as a name on a van made from 2004 until 2010, when SAIC acquired LDV from the defunct LDV Group.

Facelifted two years ago after premiering in 2017, the D90, as mentioned, rides on the same platform as the T60 and, similar to its rivals, the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, and Mahindra Scorpio-N, seats seven as standard.

Twin-blown diesel

Offering 230 mm of ground clearance, the initial line-up will comprise two derivatives; Elite and Flagship, both motivated by the same 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine as the T60 with outputs of 160kW/500Nm, and able to tow 3 100 kg.

Rear has traces of the Subaru Forester, Toyota Rush and even the Jeep Wagoneer about it. Image: LDV

Sending the amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the D90 boasts standard low range as well as a centre diff-lock on the Elite.

Opting for the Flagship, though, brings both front and rear lockers, making a total of three similar to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Great Wall Motors (GWM) Tank 300.

Spec

In terms of spec, both the Elite and Flagship receive LED head-and-taillights, fog lamps and daytime running lights as standard, along with the black styling package normally optional on the Territory.

Standard on both models is a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: LDV

Also included is a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, the latter with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, a pair of wireless smartphone charging pads, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, six airbags, an in-built dashcam and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Unique to the Flagship is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels instead of the Elite’s gloss black 18-inches, a panoramic sunroof and, in place of its sibling’s eight-speaker sound system, 12-speaker JBL audio.

Patience

Although only going on-sale in the fourth quarter of the year, LDV South Africa has indicated that more details will become available soon, including the final launch date and prices.

