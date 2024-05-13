Regional Extreme Festival puts on a show of note at Red Star

Revamps to the circuit outside Delmas resulted in significant attention, as did the action on track.

Rob Neill and Leon Loubser took turns to win the BMW///Performance Parts Series races. Picture: Rynhardt Steenkamp.

The Regional Extreme Festival visited the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with new spectator facilities, excellent on-track action and close racing making it a memorable event.

Field of Beemers

Heading up proceedings were two races for the BMW///Performance Parts Series.

Rob Neill (M3 Turbo) won the opening race from Leon Loubser (335i), Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), Oz Biagioni (M3), Fabio Fedetto (M4) and Hein van der Merwe (328i).

Loubser reversed the order the next time around, winning ahead of Neill, Smith, Fedetto, Jan Eversteyn (335i) and Gary Martins (M2).

111/GTs

Running under the banner of new series sponsor Ferro Energia, the 111/GT Sports and Saloon Cars produced a brilliant opening race.

Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924) just managed to beat George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) with Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i) on their heels.

Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924) and George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) shared the respective victories in the Ferro Energia 111/GT Sports and Saloon Car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Lady racer Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI) finished fourth and won Class A ahead of Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST) and Craig Priestly (Volkswagen Polo).

The next time out Economides won from Meyer, Olivier Spurr, Wayne Robb and Prestley.

Single-seaters

Lendl Jansen (Rhema) won both the DOE Formula Vee races ahead of Brandon Hills (Rhema), Peter Hills (Rhema), Kyle Watt (Super Vee), Shaun van der Linde (Rhema) and Marcell Blignaut (Rhema).

Polo brigade

Bevin Masters won the first PABAR VW Challenge race, marginally ahead of Wayne Masters, Miguel Dias, Mydi Mfana, Stuart Mack and Ethan Coetzee.

Bevin Masters and brother Wayne Masters shared the PABAR VW Challenge heat wins. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Wayne won the next time out, ahead of Bevin, Dias, Mohammed Karodia, Coetzee and Stuart Mack.

Supercars

Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette) won the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar race from Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Auke Copaan (Ford Falcon) and Steve Herbst (Chevrolet Corvette).

Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette) won both the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar races. Picture: Rynhardt Steenkamp.

The second time around Familiaris won from Lombard, Reib, Larry Wilford (Ford Mustang) and Herbst.

Nationals next

The next Extreme Festival will be a national round at the Zwartkops Raceway this coming Saturday.

