Renault clarifies rest of 2024 plans by postponing Duster and Clio

Feasibility studies into several SUVs are being undertaken, while a replacement for the Koleos as also been mulled.

Duster has gone on-sale in select markets badged as a Renault, however, its market unveiling as been delayed. Image: Renault Turkey

Renault South Africa has revised its product roll-out for the rest of the year by announcing the delay of several models, some only expected to now arrive in 2025.

Initial plans

Back in November, local importer Motus stated that updates would be applied from the second quarter of the year to its core models, the Kiger and Triber.

For moment, nothing has materialised most likely as a result of no alternations having been in India where both originate from.

‘Market conditions delaying Clio

The biggest development though involves the postponing of the facelift Clio that had been expected to arrive in the third quarter.

In a statement, Renault attributed the delay of the Clio to market conditions that most would likely result in a less than desired price tag if introduced now.

Facelift Clio has been earmarked for a third quarter reveal. Image: Renault

Delayed no less than four times before finally going on-sale in 2022, three years after its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the revisions had been expected to bring one of Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged engine mated to the seven-speed EDC transmission.

At present, the three model Clio range, priced from R312 999 to R367 999, all utilise the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol delivering 74kW/160Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox only.

Facelift Captur

Unveiled in April this year, the updated Captur faces more uncertainly given the current pre-facelift model’s local market last year after the same delays as the Clio attributed to pricing and also the pandemic.

Facelift Captur is said to be understudy for South Africa. Image: Renault

Available in Europe since 2019, Renault South Africa stated it is “conducting feasibility studies on the Captur” and that an eventual time of launch would be announced once approval is given.

New Duster pushed back

Arguably the biggest highlight, the planned fourth quarter reveal of the all-new Duster has been pushed back to “the first half 2025” with an official launch date to be announced in due course.

Unveiled in February in Renault guise for select European markets where the Dacia brand isn’t sold in, the third generation Duster takes leave of the much loved 1.5 dCi turbodiesel engine in favour of a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol fuelled by liquefied petrol gas and the self-charging E-Tech that combines a normally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol with a 1.2-kWh battery pack for a total output of 103 kW.

As it stands, speculation points to only the former being available locally, however, this is purely speculative and not confirmed.

SUVs being looked at, but no Kardian

Revealed back in 2022, the Austral is said to be undergoing feasibility studies for South Africa. Image: Renault

Similar to the Captur, the brand further indicated that it is conducted feasibility studies on making the Austral, Espace, Rafale and Symbioz SUVs available in the long run.

A no-no is the the South American-market Kardian that replaces the Sandero now that Dacia will be selling it exclusively instead of rebadging it as a Renault for markets outside Europe.

Symbioz finally become a reality, but as an SUV, in May this year after originally denoting a glass-roof, four-seat concept in 2017. Image: Renault

“Kardian is a unique offering exclusive for the Latin America market and is currently only available in left-hand-drive,” Renault told The Citizen in a statement.

In Brazil, motivation comes from a locally-made 1.0-litre turbocharged engine supposedly unrelated from the Captur and Clio with outputs of 92kW/220Nm. The only transmission option is a six-speed EDC.

Kardian will remain a South American only model as production will be left-hand-drive only. Image: Renault

For Argentina, outputs have been detuned to 88kW/200Nm, though unlike Brazil, a normally aspirated engine can be had, a free-breathing 1.6 that sends 85kW/156Nm to the front axle through a five-speed manual.

Reinvented Koleos

In addition, the brand indicated it will retain the Koles name despite the current generation being on run-out and soon to cease production at the Busan Plant in South Africa.

The likely replacement will be the Grand Koleos shown at the Busan Motor Show in June, which originates from China and is based on Geely Xingyue L sold in the People’s Republic since 2021.

Part of a partnership with Geely, the reinvited Grand Koleos could be offered in South Africa should right-hand-drive be approved. Image: carscoops.com

A first of its kind partnership between the two brands signed in 2022, the Grand Koleos rides on Geely’s CMA platform and for now measures 4 780 mm long with a wheelbase of 2 820 mm.

Similar to the Xingyue L, which sits above the Haoyue known locally in rebadged form as the Proton X90, the Grand Koleos derives motivation from two Geely-made engines; a conventional 2.0-litre turbo-petrol developing 154kW/325Nm and a hybrid carrying the E-Tech moniker comprising a 1.5-litre turbo engine and a 1.64-kWh battery pack.

Combined, the system produces 180 kW is mated to a multi-mode transmission whereas the petrol is paired solely to a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box. Front-wheel-drive is fare on both with the petrol having the option of a BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system.

Grand Koleos’ interior has little in common with Renaults sold in Europe. Image: carscoops.com

“Koleos is an important nameplate for us as a brand locally. Grand Koleos is currently only available in left-hand-drive, however, there are plans to make it available for right-hand-drive markets, “Renault told The Citizen.

Hinting at the Grand Koleos possibly becoming a reality in the event of right-hand-drive approval being given, Renault said, “We intend on maintaining the legacy of the Koleos nameplate locally”.

Additional information from autotribune.co.kr.

