Surprise as Renault starts teases new Bridger Concept ‘urban SUV’

Although billed as a Suzuki Jimny rival, the Bridger is not expected to feature a four-wheel drive system.

In an unexpected surprise, Renault has released a new teaser image depicting a concept SUV set to take-up station below the Duster.

No Jimny rival

Called the Bridger Concept, the sub-four metre SUV will make its formal debut on 10 March as the latest concept made at Renault’s Chennai plant in India.

While billed as a rival for the Suzuki Jimny, the Bridger is classified as an urban SUV, suggesting it will do without a four-wheel drive system.

ALSO READ: South Africa-bound, Indian-made Renault Duster shows itself

As such, it will be similar to the Indian-made Duster, which lacks an all-paw gripping system compared to the European example having such a setup in place.

At the same time, it won’t succeed the Kiger, but rather place above it and below the Duster in Renault India’s product line-up.

What to expect?

Teased in a single image showing Defender-inspired taillight clusters and a spare wheel fixed to the tailgate, the Bridger will provide seating for five and, unlike the Jimny, forego a three-door bodystyle entirely for a five-door configuration only.

Its name representing “robustness, connection and link” as per it being derived from “bridge”, the Bridger will also be “no compromising on interior space” SUV despite it measuring under 4 000 mm.

Up front, Autocar India reports that power will likely come from the same 1.0-litre turbocharged engine as the Kiger.

This would mean outputs of 74kW/160Nm when specified with the five-speed manual gearbox, and 152 Nm when mated to the optional CVT.

“The name Renault Bridger is part of the same approach as the name of Renault Duster,” Renault’s Head of Naming Strategy, Sylvia dos Santos, said in a statement.

“It’s a powerful, robust and versatile name, ideal to identify our new urban SUV show-car and open a new page in our international offensive”.

Coming to South Africa?

While Renault’s statement revealed no further details, the Autocar India report claims production will start in 2027, with South Africa mentioned as a key export market.

With less than a week left before its reveal, don’t be surprise if more teaser emerge before then.

NOW READ: Suzuki Jimny 5-door tames the urban jungle with relative ease