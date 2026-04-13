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Refreshed Renault Triber puts on Express work overalls

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

13 April 2026

09:00 am

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Express takes leave of the second and third row seating for a flat floor capable of accommodating 1 500 litres.

Renault Triber Express panel van South Africa price

Express uses the base spec Triber Evolution as a base. Picture: Renault

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With its market debut taking place in October last year, Renault has added to the facelifted Triber range by reintroducing the Express panel van.

Flat floor in place of seats

Based on the entry-level Evolution trim level, the Express’ main difference resides inside, where the second and third row seats have been replaced by a flat floor.

Renault Triber Express panel van South Africa price
Cargo area can take 1 500-litres. Picture: Renault

The front seats are separated from the cargo area by means of a steel partition. Renault claims a total packing capacity of 1 500 litres and a payload of 542kg.

In addition, steel bars now feature behind the rear side windows, which can still be lowered, albeit manually.

Spec

Similar to the Evolution, the Express rides on 15-inch steel wheels but can be specified with a roof rack for an extra R12 000.

Renault Triber Express panel van South Africa price
Optional roof rack is a R12 000 cost extra. Picture: Renault

In terms of features, the Express carries over the following from the Evolution:

  • air-conditioning;
  • seven-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • front electric windows;
  • eight-inch infotainment system;
  • two-speaker sound system;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • dual airbags;
  • ABS and EBD;
  • reverse camera;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • Hill Start Assist

No power change

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol develops unchanged 52kW/96Nm, which goes to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox only.

Price

Now available, the Triber Express’ price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

  • Triber 1.0 Evolution – R218 999
  • Triber 1.0 Techno – R233 999
  • Triber 1.0 Express – R249 999
  • Triber 1.0 Iconic – R249 999
  • Triber 1.0 Iconic AMT – R259 999

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