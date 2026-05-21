Niagara it is as Renault confirms name for incoming half-ton bakkie

Reported to spawn a Nissan version, the production Niagara will make its world debut on 10 September before going on-sale before the end of the year.

Announced in 2024 as heading for production in 2026, Renault has officially started teasing its half-ton bakkie for South America, which will officially be called Niagara.

Shown as a concept of the same name three years ago, the Niagara forms part of the brand’s newly envisioned futuREady plan, comprising the roll-out of 14 models outside Europe from now until 2030.

Renault Niagara, pictured here in concept form, will make its world premiere on 10 September. Picture: Renault Brazil

Set to partially replace select versions of the dated Oroch based on the first generation Renault Duster, the Niagara will be assembled at Renault’s Cordoba plant in Argentina and debut fully on 10 September.

Competition

Joining the South American version of the Boreal, based on the Dacia Bigster, as well as the Kardian, as the recent models launched in Latin America, the Niagara will go on sale before year-end as Renault’s direct rival for the Chevrolet Montana, Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick, and incoming Volkswagen Tukan.

Its name confirmed via a single teaser image of the tailgate, the Niagara, according to Renault, derives its name from the Amerindian word “niagara” that denotes “roar of water, thunder and the immensity of the land”.

Nissan version still on the cards?

Supposed to represent “robustness, grandeur and the strength of the elements”, the Niagara will also spawn a Nissan version as part of the Japanese brand’s Mobilise product scheme announced three years ago.

This, according to former Nissan President for Latin America, Guy Rodriguez, who made the announcement in 2024.

At present, Renault still sells the Alaskan in South America as a rebadged version of the D23 Navara, known there as the Frontier.

“We will enrich our line by using Renault’s expertise in half-ton pick-up trucks, recently revealed under the name Niagara,” former Nissan CEO, Makoto Uchida, was quoted by motor1.com Brazil as saying at the time.

Screengrab confirming the Renault Niagara as spawning a rebadged Nissan version back in 2023. Picture: motor1.com Brazil

“Similarly, Nissan will provide our proven capabilities in our 1-ton pickup truck, the Nissan Frontier, to help Renault increase its production presence in Argentina”.

Seemingly still set to happen, the half-ton Nissan will most likely be produced alongside the Niagara, and marketed, initially, only in South America with left-hand drive.

“We are eager to unveil the Renault Niagara in September in Argentina. This new pickup truck arrives to consolidate our Renault range in Latin America,” Renault Light Commercial Vehicles Vice-President, Jan Ptacek, said in a statement.

“Versatile, with plenty of interior space and comfort, as well as a powerful design, this pickup will meet the expectations of all our customers, both individuals and businesses”.

Likely power options

For the moment, no details regarding powertrains are known. However, it can be assumed that the Niagara could share its underpinnings with the Kardian that replaced the Sandero three years ago.

As such, it could use the same engines, namely a normally aspirated 1.6-litre or a turbocharged 1.0 TCe.

Also likely is the bigger 1.3 TCe used in the Boreal, which develops between 115 kW and 130 kW in South America, depending on the market. In both instances, torque is rated at 270 Nm.

Sorry….

At present, the Niagara has not been classified as a world model and as such, is unlikely to be offered outside South America once production kicks off.

Despite Renault’s Chennai plant in India presenting the most viable sourcing hub in the case of right-hand drive being approved, as it stands, the Niagara is not due for South Africa anytime soon.