Ford boss drops hint mentioning a right-hand-drive Bronco

Based on the same platform as the Ranger and Everest, the Bronco has long been lobbied for right-hand-drive despite the Blue Oval's consistent denouncing.

Bronco has been in massive demand since its delayed launch in 2020. Image: Ford

Ford’s CEO has provided the biggest hint to date that the Bronco could finally be offered with right-hand-drive as a world model similar to the Mustang.

Revived four years ago as either a three-door or five-door, the latter a first in the nameplate’s history, the Bronco’s usage of the same T6 platform as the Ranger and Everest has long resulted in speculation of it offering the steering gear on the right.

Yes but no

As recent as 2021, the Blue Oval has denounced plans of a right-hooking model despite ongoing interest from Australia and reportedly also South Africa.

“We think it’s an amazing product. But the vehicle isn’t built for right-hand-drive and that’s where it’s at. We’re always looking at what the (Ford global portfolio has to offer). But there is no right-hand drive for that vehicle,” Ford Australia CEO Andrew Birkic told carsguide.com.au at the time.

Similarly, Ford South Africa CEO, Neale Hill, remarked to The Citizen two years before that, “If we could get them, we would certainly explore them, but the way the Bronco programme has been set-up right now is that it is a left-hand-drive product aimed at the North American market for now”.

In a preceding interview not long after the Bronco’s unveiling, product Chief Designer, Paul Wraith, admitted that while right-hand-drive production was taken into consideration as per the Ranger and Everest platform, it was ultimately decided against due to the focus on left-hand-drive markets.

Aside from the first-ever five-door, the Bronco has retained the three-door option. Image: Ford

“We did look at right-hand-drive… We’re always open to do all sorts of things in the future, but right now, we’re left-hand-drive focused,” Wraith told the FordAuthority online forum at the time.

“Underneath the Bronco is its closest cousin – if you will – [of] the Ranger… so the platform is capable of right-hand-drive”.

RHD Bronco “worth a try”

In an extensive interview with Britain’s Car Magazine earlier this week though, Ford boss Jim Farley admitted that the Blue Oval “never funded enthusiast products” as they were merely “a side business” away from its core products.

Steering wheel could potentially soon move to the right. Image: Ford

“Now with Mustang, Raptor and Bronco, they’re our business,” Farley said, adding further,

“We can take on Porsche with Mustang – it’s the best-selling sports coupe in the world. We’re going to invest in that brand and get stronger and stronger”.

The most telling aspect though was the hinting of a right-hand-drive Bronco with Farley saying, “The big Bronco will do right-hand-drive and I think it’s worth a try”.

A reminder

As it stands, chief Bronco production takes place at the Wayne Truck Plant in Michigan alongside the North American-spec Ranger, while a market specific version is produced by Ford’s partner, Jiangling Motors Corporation (JAC), at its Nanchang Plant in China.

In the US, where skyrocketing demand but also quality problems related to the roof have been a constant theme since its launch, no less than six trim levels are offered; Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, Everglades and Wildtrak.

Bronco Raptor uses the same twin-turbo 3.0 EcoBoost V6 as the Ranger Raptor, but with more power. Image: Ford

Completing the range is the Raptor introduced two years ago powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 as the Ranger Raptor with Stateside outputs of 310kW/596Nm.

For the rest of the line-up, two engines provide mainstay motivation; the 2.3 EcoBoost producing 221kW/441Nm and the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 outputting 245kW/563Nm.

Standard on the latter as well as the Raptor is the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox, which is optional on the 2.3 EcoBoost that comes equipped with a seven-speed manual from the start.

Waiting game

Priced from $39 630 (R680 118) to $90 035 (R1 545 153) in the US, no official confirmation about the Bronco entering right-hand-drive production prevails despite Farley’s admission.

Should approval be given though, expect it to only happen around 2025 or 2026 if indeed so. However, this is purely speculative and will only be cast in stone once given the “all clear” by Dearborn.

